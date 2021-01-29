Academy star tipped to be the next teenage star to break through at Arsenal

The form of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe has given Arsenal more reasons to pay attention to the players that are coming through at their academy.

The Gunners have a reputation for bringing through some of the best players for years now, and Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition.

With that in mind, the likes of Charlie Patino, Nikolaj Moller, and Omari Hutchinson can be confident of following the footsteps of Saka soon.

The latter is the player that Sun Sports thinks might be the next to make the step up to the first team.

At 17, Hutchinson has already trained with the Arsenal first team and he has impressed the coaches.

The report describes him as an attacking midfielder who has pace to burn and quick feet.

While training with the senior squad, he did so well that he earned a high five from David Luiz.

He has been on the books of the Gunners since he was 11 and signed his first professional contract last year.

Despite playing mostly for the Arsenal Under 18s, he has earned comparison with Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling.

He can play as a winger as well as in the number 10 role. He has six assists and two goals in the U18 Premier League this season.