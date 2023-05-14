Academy stars joined Arsenal training ahead of Brighton match

Arsenal invited academy stars Lino Sousa and Reuell Walters to train with the senior team ahead of the Premier League match against Brighton.

Both youngsters are highly rated by the club and continue to make progress with the youth team.

Arteta is keeping an eye on the development of the youngsters at the club and reportedly invited the duo to be a part of the first-team training to give them first-hand experience of how things work.

Arsenal Youth reveals both defenders were put through similar drills as the seniors and worked with the group.

It is unlikely that any of them will be in the squad for the game against the Seagulls, but this is unlikely to be their last time with the first team as well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We pride ourselves in grooming young talents and these two would be motivated to work harder because of this experience.

Arteta has shown he does not look at age before making decisions on who plays and that is the reason the likes of Bukayo Saka have received game time from him since he arrived as the manager.

More academy graduates will get their first team chances and it will be interesting to see which of the youngsters will be promoted first.

