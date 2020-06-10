Acceptable ways of behaving under Mikel Arteta revealed

Mikel Arteta has overseen great improvements at Arsenal since the Spaniard became the club’s manager late last year.

His man-management has been effective in getting top performances from players that had been considered flops before he arrived.

However, there is going to always be room for complacency in any team even with the best efforts of the manager and Arteta’s unacceptable behaviour from his players have been revealed.

Steve Round who has been an assistant coach under the former Manchester City assistant manager claims that the club is building a strong culture and there are behaviours that they won’t accept from their players.

He claimed that negative behaviour gets pulled and that the club would not allow any player to disrespect the other, instead, they are out to help each other even when a player makes a mistake, all they have to do is offer support to them.

“Negative behaviours are pulled up, there are certain things we will not accept,” Round told American golf coach Trillium Rose via Youtube.

“If a teammate is showing disrespect to another teammate, perhaps the ball hasn’t come to him and he’s thrown his arms up. That’s telling the world this guy has made a mistake.

“We don’t blame like that. We don’t do that. If the guy has made a mistake our responsibility is to help him overcome that mistake. Our responsibility, me personally, is to try and make sure the next time he doesn’t make the same mistake again.

“You’re forever showing the players this and making them accountable and responsible for their actions. It’s making sure the environment you’re in and the culture you’re trying to build is consistent and consistent at the elite level.

“You’re consistently giving them the information that helps them become better players or helps them become a far better team and then you’re consistently enforcing the quality of behaviour that you want to see.

“There is no magical formula to generating a resonant and elite culture. It’s just every day getting all the little things right. Every day.”