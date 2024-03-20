According to reports, Arsenal Women have less than 1% chance of winning the WSL title

Arsenal Women had been very much in the WSL title-race, sitting just 3 points behind front-runners Chelsea & Manchester City. Before Arsenal’s away game to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, Arsenal were already considered the outsiders in the race, given that they had already suffered 3 WSL defeats – to Liverpool, Tottenham & West Ham.

Chelsea Women’s 3-1 annihilation of our Gunners, at Stamford Bridge, now leaves Arsenal Women 6 points behind the front-runners, and only 6 points ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool. Arsenal still need to put absolutely everything into their last 6 WSL games, to ensure that they stay well ahead of the rest of the pack, and secure entry to Round 1 of the Women’s Champions League qualifiers for 2024-25. Remember, our Gunners finished 3rd last season but went out in the Champions League Round 1 qualifiers..

According to BBC Sport, the Opta ‘supercomputer’ has predicted that Chelsea have a 66.7% chance of winning the WSL title this season. Manchester City have a 32.9% chance, and Arsenal have a lowly 0.4% outside chance.

Detailed below are the 6 WSL fixtures that each of the ‘Top 3’ still have to play this season. The potential, but unlikely, trip hazards for Chelsea are Man United & Tottenham Hotspur (both away games. Manchester City go h2h with Man United next; a derby that could trip the Citizens up, but it’s at home, an unlikely trip hazard. Arguably, the biggest game that Man City & Arsenal face is when they go h2h in the penultimate game of the season in May, away for Arsenal at City’s Joye Stadium.

In my opinion, there is still an outside chance for our Gunners, but it relies on the top 2 dropping unlikely points over the coming WSL matches – and Arsenal winning ALL of theirs..

Arsenal & Chelsea meet in the Women’s Conti Cup final on 31st March. As holders, can our Gunners retain their Conti Cup title?

What are your thoughts on the rest of our season Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….