Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Achraf Hakimi.

The impressive 21-year-old is into the second year of a two-season loan at Dortmund from Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

Arsenal are credited with an interest in Hakimi by The Athletic, who also suggest Real Madrid could be prepared to sell the young right-back for around €60million.

That seems like a lot of money for Arsenal to spend, as we’re not known for regularly splashing the cash like this, though we do of course make the occasional exception.

Hakimi seems a top talent and The Athletic do suggest we’re very interested in the youngster due to his versatility, though we’d likely face competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but Arsenal could do well to spend big on a top class replacement for the injury-prone Hector Bellerin.