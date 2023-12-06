Action packed review of Arsenal’s last-minute win at Luton

Arsenal vs Luton Town match report

Arsenal travelled to Luton Town looking to increase the gap in points between Manchester City and Liverpool and, what should have been an easy game on paper, turned into a seven goal thriller the went down to the very last minutes of the game.

Arsenal walking away 4-3 winners after a late winner from Declan Rice saw us go seven point clear at the top of the table and ticks off the first of the next 5 must-win games before the year ends.

The game started off with high tempo from both sides and was a lot of end-to-end football, arguably Luton coming out on the front foot and looked like the better team for the first 15 minutes. In fact they were a bit unlucky to go 1-0 down in the 17th minute. After a quickly taken throw landed into the path of Bukayo Saka who caught the Luton defenders sleeping and cut the ball into the box where Martinelli was waiting to place the ball into the back of the net – to make it 1-0 Arsenal.

But only 5 minutes later Luton hit back and equalised. Luton winning a corner and then whipping the ball into the middle of the box onto the head of Osho who was left unmarked and beat Jesus for height, heading the ball into the back of the Arsenal net, beating David Raya to make it 1-1.

Just before half time Arsenal hit back and made it 2-1 after a lovely run of play, starting off with a quick one-two between Saka and Ben White and then White whipped the ball into the box, falling onto the head of Jesus who headed the ball straight into the back of the Luton net to make it 2-1.

The second half started a lot like the last and Luton looked fired up and ready to go and it didn’t take long for them to pull one back. In the 49th minute Luton again were awarded a corner and just like the last one, was whipped into the middle of the box, catching Arsenal sleeping, beating Raya and levelling the scores back up to 2-2.

8 minutes later Luton were at it again, when Ross Barkey cut inside and took a shot from just outside the box, whipping along the ground, going straight under Raya and into the back of the Arsenal net to make it 3-2.

In the 60th minute Jesus was seen fighting off the Luton defender and somehow knocks the ball onto Kai Havertz who’s was waiting in front of the goal and he just knocked it past the Luton keeper to make it 3-3 and get his side back into the game.

The last half an hour of the game was a lot of end-to-end stuff, with both sides having their chnaces and looked destined to end in a draw. In the 6th minutes of extra time Arsenal were awarded a free kick and thumped the ball up the pitch, Odegaard spotting the run of Rice into the box and he headed the ball past the Luton keeper to win the game 4-3 for Arsenal.

What should have been an easier game ended up with a lot of action, but Arsenal walk away winners and sit 5 points clear at the top of the table.

What’s your thoughts on our exciting last-minute win Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Watch the amazing highlights of Luton v Arsenal here…

