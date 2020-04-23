Adama Traore’s agent has reportedly put Arsenal and Liverpool on alert.

Quotes from the agent of Wolves winger Adama Traore could reportedly alert Arsenal and Liverpool in terms of a potential transfer swoop.

The Spanish wide-man has shone for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the Premier League, and the Daily Mirror claim his form has made Arsenal take notice.

And despite all the uncertainty around the footballing schedule at the moment amid the coronavirus pandemic, Traore’s agent Rodri Baster is also quoted by the Mirror as suggesting he’s still confident it shouldn’t get in the way of the player potentially getting a move in the near future.

He said: “I can’t talk about contractual situations because it’s a private matter, but Adama was having a good season, and with his age, conditions and the fact he’s a very appealing player, there would have been a market for him, no doubt about it.

“We have to hope for the situation to normalise itself and hope that it won’t affect him this summer.”

This could be good news for Arsenal, who would surely benefit from having Traore as an option after the lack of impact made by Nicolas Pepe in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

Traore’s pace and skill would make him a valuable asset for any side, and it would also be useful for Arsenal to sign a star player from a team like Wolves who could be rival challengers for the top four in the next few years to come.