Adama Traore’s agent boosts Arsenal’s hopes with his latest admission

Adama Traore’s agent has boosted Arsenal’s hopes of signing the Wolves wide-man after revealing that the player could still move when the transfer window reopens.

The former Barcelona star has been one of the star-turns of the Premier League season before they suspended the campaign.

His fine form made Wolves one of the most lethal teams on the attack and several top teams have been planning to swoop for him.

According to Spanish media outlet EFE, Arsenal and Liverpool have been his major suitors, with the Gunners looking for more width in their team.

Mikel Arteta wants his team to be multidimensional and have the unpredictability which Traore’s speed provides.

The player is highly rated and Wolves would want to make a top dollar from his sale, however, with the coronavirus pandemic affecting teams financially, it is unclear if Arsenal could afford him in the summer.

His agent, however, thinks he could move.

He told EFE: “I can’t talk about contractual situations because it’s a private matter, but Adama was having a good season.

“And with his age, conditions and the fact he’s a very appealing player, there would have been a market for him, no doubt about it.

“We have to hope for the situation to normalise itself and hope that it won’t affect him this summer.”