Adebayor tells Gyokeres what he needs to add to his game as an Arsenal player 

Emmanuel Adebayor understands the demands of playing in the Premier League and scoring consistently for Arsenal, and the former striker has now offered advice to Viktor Gyokeres as the Swede continues adapting to life at the Emirates.

Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal at the beginning of the season after establishing himself as one of the most prolific forwards in European football during his time at Sporting Club. The striker scored more than 95 goals across two seasons in Portugal, attracting interest from several elite clubs before eventually choosing to join the Gunners.

Arsenal viewed his signing as a major statement of intent and invested heavily to secure his services, making him one of the most expensive players in the club’s history. The forward rejected approaches from other leading teams because he believed Arsenal offered the right environment for the next stage of his career.

Gyokeres Improving at Arsenal

The striker experienced some difficulties during the early stages of the season as he adjusted to the intensity and demands of English football. However, his performances have improved steadily over recent months, and he is now beginning to show the qualities that convinced Arsenal to pursue him so aggressively.

Gyokeres has demonstrated greater confidence in front of goal and has become increasingly influential in Arsenal’s attacking play. His physical presence, work rate and determination have earned praise from supporters and former players alike as he continues developing under Mikel Arteta.

Adebayor Wants More From Striker

Despite acknowledging the striker’s progress, Adebayor believes there is still another level that Gyokeres must reach if he wants to become one of the very best forwards in the Premier League. The former Arsenal attacker feels the Swede possesses the attributes required to succeed, but must continue refining aspects of his game.

As quoted by Talk Sport, Adebayor said: “‘Listen, I think he’s a good player.

‘He’s a good striker and a big lad who can control the ball quite well.

‘The first time I saw him play live was the north London derby against Tottenham and I kind of liked the way he played because he’s strong and ready to fight.

‘But I think playing as a striker and for a club like Arsenal you have to add a little bit of technical ability to your game.’

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