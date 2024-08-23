Ademola Lookman is not the marquee signing Arsenal fans are waiting for right now

Arsenal’s rumoured bid for Lookman should remain that, Rumors!

With the gunner’s closing in on our third permanent transfer this summer with Mikel Merino, attentions have already turned to more potential additions before the window closes on the 30th.

With it being reported by many sources at the moment that Arsenal have lodged a bid for my fellow county man Ademola Lookman. The bid in question being £42million plus Jakub Kiwior going in the other direction. The Nigerian international has been consistently delivering in the Italian top flight for the past few seasons but it was his performance in the Europa league final last campaign that catapulted him to the international recognition, helping Atalanta win their first European trophy with a hattrick in that final.

Having said that it’s clear as day that he possesses loads of quality however I would not recommend us to make a move. I think we as a club shouldn’t be having recency bias when trying to recruit players, not saying that’s the perception our club is having but should be avoided nevertheless.

Furthermore I also think we have similar profiles within the squad that can offer exactly if not better what he can add to our squad. Martinelli, Trossard and Jesus are all players who can play comfortably on the leftwing with the latter two being able to play more as inside forwards if it’s demanded tactically, moreover if Arsenal are going to splash the cash then signing an elite Center forward or cover for Bukayo on the right wing should be top priority.

This rumour has not come from a certified credible source to trust for pieces of news like this which is a little reliving, given I don’t see any of this to be true and think the player’s camp might be using our name to garner more attention around the player.

Ddon’t get me wrong he has undoubted quality but don’t think is the right choice given that we’re stacked in the position already and with other positions of more importance to strengthen.

He would certainly not be my choice but what are you thinking? Do you all think it will be a good move for Arsenal?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

