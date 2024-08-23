Ademola Lookman is not the marquee signing Arsenal fans are waiting for right now

Arsenal’s rumoured bid for Lookman should remain that, Rumors!
With the gunner’s closing in on our third permanent transfer this summer with Mikel Merino, attentions have already turned to more potential additions before the window closes on the 30th.
With it being reported by many sources at the moment that Arsenal have lodged a bid for my fellow county man Ademola Lookman. The bid in question being £42million plus Jakub Kiwior going in the other direction. The Nigerian international has been consistently delivering in the Italian top flight for the past few seasons but it was his performance in the Europa league final last campaign that catapulted him to the international recognition, helping Atalanta win their first European trophy with a hattrick in that final.
Having said that it’s clear as day that he possesses loads of quality however I would not recommend us to make a move. I think we as a club shouldn’t be having recency bias when trying to recruit players, not saying that’s the perception our club is having but should be avoided nevertheless.
Furthermore I also think we have similar profiles within the squad that can offer exactly if not better what he can add to our squad. Martinelli, Trossard and Jesus are all players who can play comfortably on the leftwing with the latter two being able to play more as inside forwards if it’s demanded tactically, moreover if Arsenal are going to splash the cash then signing an elite Center forward or cover for Bukayo on the right wing should be top priority.
This rumour has not come from a certified credible source to trust for pieces of news like this which is a little reliving, given I don’t see any of this to be true and think the player’s camp might be using our name to garner more attention around the player.
Ddon’t get me wrong he has undoubted quality but don’t think is the right choice given that we’re stacked in the position already and with other positions of more importance to strengthen.
He would certainly not be my choice but what are you thinking? Do you all think it will be a good move for Arsenal?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
Surely get Toney for 45 mil.and sell Kivior for 20 to 25, is far better business. And what we want. I don’t get it. I do know, we were not looking at Lookman 😄 but we are one of the clubs contacted by his agent to see if we wanted him. Probably come to nothing.
Arsenal is probably looking for a striker or even a winger and the other clubs know that so there are bound to be all sorts of names linked. I hadn’t thought of Lookman at all until his name appeared and he may disappear as quickly. Toney is a long term “favourite” in reports anyway and then there’s Gyokeres who is also regularly linked with Arsenal.
If I was Edu, I wouldn’t be interested in player + cash deals (Kiwior + cash for Lookman for example) at this stage in the window, always tricky to pull off, but rather straight transfers in and out. Who knows though.
Surely with all due respect l
Lookman is not the quality Arsenal should be looking at right now. More so the money is too much.
agreed, don’t need another left winger, does not improve the team, too expensive
Ornstein, a far more reliable source, recently stated the profile Arsenal may consider in closing stages of the window
“a winger who will be happy being a backup”
Lookman and £65m do not seem a good fit for that profile
Lookman’s stats at Atlanta:
22/23 Season:
Serie A: 13 goals, 6 assists.
Coppa Italia: 1 goal
14 goals, 6 assists
23/24 Season:
Serie A: 11 goals, 7 assists.
Europa League: 5 goals, 1 assist.
Coppa Italia: 2 goals
18 goals, 8 assists
Total: 32 goals and 14 assists the last 2 seasons.
On per with Khvicha Kavaratshkelia (25 goals, 17 assists the last 2 seasons) and Rafael Leao(29 goals, 20 assists) over the last two seasons. He’s good with both feet, can finish with both, play across the front 3 positions, can play attacking midfield, confident with the fall at his feet with tricks and close control. Yeah he struggled at Fulham and Leicester couple of years ago as a young chap just like your Henry at Juventus, KDB’s, Salah’s both at Chelsea, even the Merino(Newcastle) we just signed and many more too numerous to mention. I used struggled and not flopped because one could see the talent, good decision making, confidence and the occasional good performance even back then as a young player.
Just read that he’s agreed terms with PSG, that tells you a lot about the players quality. I’ve always maintained that we need a quality Striker/Right Winger, any of both would give us the necessary quality squad depth we need on all fronts. City just got back Gundogan. Wow! The only player who could cover Rodri hence the struggles last season when Rodri was unavailable, and can also play any of the 3 midfield positions comfortably, they have certainly improved this season by adding him to the lot.
I can see Lookman making a lot of sense. He can play across the front line and supposedly has played down the middle for Atalanta. He is very gifted technically. It seems to me that Arteta is set on playing Havertz in the middle, which means paying top money for a top striker to be a backup is unlikely to happen. So to add a player like Lookman and create new options across the front line could make sense.
(personally I think Martineli is on borrowed time and Trossard, as good as he is, is not a player you can start every game at his age)