Adidas stops the sale of Arsenal’s kit after an embarrassing gaffe was found

Adidas has reportedly halted the sale of the authentic version of Arsenal’s home kit for the upcoming season after observant fans noticed an error.

The kit was intended to pay homage to Arsenal’s unbeaten 2003/2004 season, during which they went undefeated in the Premier League. As the only team in the modern era to accomplish this feat, the authentic kit was meant to feature all the matches from that campaign.

However, fans noticed that certain games were missing, prompting Adidas to temporarily suspend the sale of the authentic kit. The Daily Mail reports that the standard version of the kit is still available for purchase, but Adidas is working to rectify the issue with the authentic version before resuming its sale.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is an embarrassing gaffe from Adidas, but they are one of the world’s biggest sportswear producers, and we expect them to fix the issue.

Fans who have already bought the shirt will almost certainly be compensated with a new one through a recall scheme or other means.

Those who haven’t bought it yet can hold on and get the kit when the error is corrected.

