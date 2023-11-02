Adidas to make a major change that will affects Arsenal’s jersey next season

According to the Sun, Adidas is set to change its logo starting next season, and this decision will impact Arsenal, one of its significant clients, along with other top clubs and countries worldwide, including Juventus and Manchester United.

The change will involve introducing the trefoil logo on the third kits of the teams they provide outfits for, beginning next season. The trefoil logo was previously used by Adidas from 1970 to 1980 and is being reintroduced as part of the company’s return to its roots.

Arsenal’s Adidas shirt is highly regarded around the world, and their third kit is appreciated by football fans who seek versatile attire for various occasions. However, this change in logo will not affect Arsenal or other clubs significantly, as it primarily pertains to the third kit. Given that teams typically wear their first and second kits more frequently, the impact is expected to be minimal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The kit design hardly has an impact on how we play and we expect the team to keep performing well regardless of the kits they wear.

If we keep doing well, we will stay in the title race longer than we did last season.