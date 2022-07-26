Administrative issues helped Arsenal to beat Real Madrid to Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has just joined up with the Arsenal squad after they signed him from Manchester City.

Judging by the Brazilian’s form in pre-season, Arsenal has signed one of the best players around and they will benefit from that decision in this campaign.

He had interest from other clubs, so the Gunners can consider themselves lucky to add him to their squad.

It is widely believed that he moved to the Emirates because he was persuaded to make the move by Mikel Arteta, who had coached him at City.

However, a new report reveals that he could have been a Real Madrid player instead, but that move did not succeed because he had passport issues.

Spanish journalist Javier Herraez, reveals this as quoted by The Sun:

“Benzema is the best, but this is a World Cup year where he is going to play with the French team.

“That is going to be important, and he cannot play every time.

“Gabriel Jesus is who Madrid wanted in this moment because he knew how to be a substitute, and he played and scored goals.

“Madrid has looked for him and has not found him.

“This footballer is not in Madrid because of the matter of his passport.

“If not, he would be because Ancelotti wanted him, as did the club. But there is no room because of the issue of the papers.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus would be one of the best buys we have made recently if he continues his fine preseason form when the real business kicks off.

The striker will enjoy an endless supply of chances from Arsenal’s packed midfield and we expect him to take most of them as they come his way.

