Adrian Clarke tells Arsenal which Brighton player to buy next

Arsenal seem to have identified Brighton as their talent pool. After signing Ben White for £50 million and seeming to get value for their money, Arsenal seem to have a soft spot for Brighton players.

In the winter transfer window, Arsenal had plans to complete a double swoop from Brighton with a move for Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo. A move for Trossard went through, but Caicedo fell through.

While we wait to see if Arsenal will go back for the Brighton midfield engine, another Brighton star, Kaoru Mitoma, has established himself as an Arsenal transfer option. A number of reports claim that the Japanese dribble king is being pursued by a number of top clubs, including Arsenal.

Adrian Clarke, weighing in on the Brighton man’s future, only sees him moving to the Emirates, as he told the FPL Podcast, saying, “I think there’s more chance of Mitoma maintaining this level of form than Solly March.

“Mitoma would be my pick, and I think he’s destined for a bigger move, probably to Arsenal like all of the other Brighton players. I think Mitoma will end up at one of the bigger clubs in the country, he looks like a real player.”

Brighton players must look at the likes of White and Trossard flourishing at Arsenal, and probably decide that’s where they should go after Brighton.

Imagine Arsenal completing a Caicedo and Mitoma double swoop, Arsenal could be formidable on all fronts

Sam P

