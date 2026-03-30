Adrian Durham reveals why White left the England camp in 2022

There has been continued uncertainty surrounding why Ben White left the England camp during the 2022 World Cup, with the defender even facing boos upon his return to international duty this month. The lack of a clear explanation has fuelled ongoing discussion among supporters and pundits.

White remains one of England’s most accomplished defenders, and former manager Gareth Southgate had previously attempted to reintegrate him into the squad following the incident. However, the player declined a return at that time. He has since agreed to work under Thomas Tuchel and could feature in England’s plans for the next World Cup later this year.

Unanswered questions from Qatar

The circumstances behind White’s departure from the squad in Qatar have largely remained unclear, with limited official detail provided. As a result, speculation has persisted regarding what led to his decision to leave the camp during such a significant tournament.

Maintaining his place in the squad will now be a priority for White, particularly as England prepares for future international competitions. His recent return suggests a willingness on both sides to move forward, although questions about the past have not entirely disappeared.

Reported explanation emerges

Adrian Durham has offered an account of the situation, as reported by Talk Sport. He said, “This is what I’m led to understand has happened with Ben White. The players were told to watch videos of opponents and they were given videos on their laptops, iPads, whatever it was.

“He decided not to and the England analysts knew, because they had the tech, who had and who hadn’t watched the videos.

“When asked about it, Ben White got really upset about it to the point where he quit England.”

While this version of events provides some insight, it remains one perspective on a situation that has not been fully clarified publicly. White has since returned to the squad and appears focused on contributing positively, with the expectation that attention will now shift towards his performances rather than past controversies.