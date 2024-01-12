Advantage Arsenal as Newcastle cannot sign in-form striker

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Dominic Solanke after Eddie Howe ruled out a Newcastle United move for him.

Solanke has become one of the most in-form strikers in the Premier League and is now attracting the attention of the top clubs in the country.

The former Liverpool striker is doing a superb job at Bournemouth, and the top clubs in the country want him to lead their line.

Goals are a problem for Arsenal, and Solanke has scored more goals than all the Gunners’ strikers this term.

Newcastle also needs goals, and Solanke could solve that problem for the second half of the season, but Howe had admitted they cannot sign him.

Howe said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Yes, a frustrating story for me because, yes, I love Dominic Solanke, I signed him and I rate him very, very highly.

‘But we have not made an enquiry for him and we don’t have the ability to sign a player of that level.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solanke is better than all our strikers on current form, and the logical thing to do would be to add him to our squad.

The Englishman is doing well, but it will be hard for us to sign him this month because he will probably cost too much.

