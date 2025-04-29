Advantage PSG as the Frenchmen defy a noisy Emirates to beat Arsenal

PSG secured a famous 1–0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates this evening in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

When you defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League, you become the new favourites, so any team facing you would take you seriously.

That is exactly what PSG did in this match, starting strongly with a fine goal from the in-form Ousmane Dembele after just four minutes.

PSG had beaten Liverpool and Aston Villa before reaching this semi-final, and Arsenal were determined not to become the third consecutive Premier League club to be eliminated.

However, the Parisians appeared fully prepared for the challenge and capitalised on a gap in Arsenal’s midfield created by the absence of Thomas Partey.

Arsenal grew frustrated with PSG’s conduct early on, resulting in first-half bookings for Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.

Nevertheless, PSG went into the break with the lead, having disrupted numerous Arsenal attacks to maintain control.

Mikel Merino thought he had equalised, but he was marginally offside and the goal was disallowed.

The Gunners struggled to score, while PSG frequently broke through the defence, only to be denied by the in-form David Raya.

Gianluigi Donnarumma also played his part, denying Arsenal on several occasions, though he was hardly made to sweat either.

Despite late pressure from Arsenal, the Gunners were unable to punish PSG, and the French side returns to Paris with a vital advantage.