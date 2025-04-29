Advantage PSG as the Frenchmen defy a noisy Emirates to beat Arsenal

PSG secured a famous 1–0 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates this evening in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.
When you defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League, you become the new favourites, so any team facing you would take you seriously.
That is exactly what PSG did in this match, starting strongly with a fine goal from the in-form Ousmane Dembele after just four minutes.
PSG had beaten Liverpool and Aston Villa before reaching this semi-final, and Arsenal were determined not to become the third consecutive Premier League club to be eliminated.
However, the Parisians appeared fully prepared for the challenge and capitalised on a gap in Arsenal’s midfield created by the absence of Thomas Partey.
Arsenal grew frustrated with PSG’s conduct early on, resulting in first-half bookings for Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka.
Nevertheless, PSG went into the break with the lead, having disrupted numerous Arsenal attacks to maintain control.
Mikel Merino thought he had equalised, but he was marginally offside and the goal was disallowed.
The Gunners struggled to score, while PSG frequently broke through the defence, only to be denied by the in-form David Raya.
Gianluigi Donnarumma also played his part, denying Arsenal on several occasions, though he was hardly made to sweat either.
Despite late pressure from Arsenal, the Gunners were unable to punish PSG, and the French side returns to Paris with a vital advantage.
Now it’s Arsenal’s time to do Remontada stuff
Which doesn’t look like anyway after today’s performance 🤣🤣
It’s half time, we’re 1 nil down but Partey is back for the 2 half (away leg). Against Real there was no expectation of a result but against PSG there was. The lads just couldn’t handle the expectation.
This. Arsenal have been struggling with heavy pressures in the last two decades
Maybe the next manager should be a proven European league winner who can speak English very well
@Gai, I don’t think it’s about a proven European League winner, PSG beat AVilla with an experienced European league winner Unai Emery at helm of affairs.
Imo it’s more of the resources in terms of men personal at Arteta’s disposal. This score line could have been different if Arteta have full squad to call upon. Havertz, Jesus and even mindless Pathey who got avoidable card at Madrid game.
Yeah our squad is so thin because of injuries
Until next week, too early
Arteta will still manage the club next season because what he’s achieved this season is pretty good considering the injuries, but I think next season is going to be his last chance
Comfortable win for PSG. Very lucky that we’re still in the tie.
Player availability also hit us hard today. Only an out of form 17 year old being our only option off the bench, and then compare that PSG!
Huge boost having Partey back for the second leg!
For as bad as we were, remember that our last away game in Europe was a dominant victory away at Real. We can still do it!
If only our manager said we were short up front and needed help in January?
@Lucy78
Hate to be the harbinger of reality, but what happened in that last match has zero bearing on any future matches. Just saying….
PSG dominated, Arsenal were lucky to concede one goal. Odegard went missing, Merino struggled in midfield and we really missed Partey. Arteta not bringing in Nwaneri earlier is just puzzling
Partey was the culprit because of his booking, the idiot!
I often ponder whether our Captain is truly serious.
No killer pass or magic around the box today. Perhaps being goal behind early made it all rush rush, but rushing too much didn’t allow skills and possession to work like when this team at its best.
Matched the opponent in every other regard.
Trossard, Kiwior, Skelly decent games, Odergard, Martinelli may feel they could have played better.
Battling, streetwise performance in Madrid, undone by lack of composure around the performance today.
I knew Partey’s presence would be missed.
Now we know how important he is.
I blame Partey for this loss.
Hopefully, we can do a remotanda.
Playing too many long passes was a wrong tactical decision from Arteta
Arsenal should’ve been more confident to play from the back with short passes, as they did in their previous UCL matches
I think we really missed Partey’s ability to turn in tight spaces
Trossard played with his back to goal pretty well, but our attackers couldn’t maximize their chances to score
Our lack of awareness at the back was shown up tonight and we are fortunate PSG missed 4 clear cut chances to put the tie to bed.Apart from Rice who was magnificent in the second half, very few of our players impressed and Odegaard in particular was extremely disappointing.Our fans may voice their displeasure on JA, but we have to remember that we were playing a full strength ,high quality side without 3/4 key players.
If Arsenal sign a new CF in the summer, I hope Merino will tried in Odegaard’s position
@Gai,
Odegard gradually losing his touch I though Nwaneri could have come in much earlier.
We still have a slight chance in second leg. Pathey will add some grit to Arsenal midfield and Rice can make some runs into the box with Merino upfront
Arsenal already stretched in the absence of Gabriel, Jesus, Havertz, Calafiori and Pathey against a full squad PSG.
Yeah I wished Arteta had the guts to replace Odegaard in the sixtieth minute
Spot on
Without Hvertz Jésus Gabriel Partey And calafiori it was a very hard task
As much as we are really lacking in squad depth, I can’t understand why we made only one forced substitution for Timber over 90 mins when we were trailing.
Honestly Tierney, Zinchenko and Nwaneri would have added some spark instead of retaining tired players on the pitch.
At some point you take off Trossard,push Skelly to mid, Merino upfront and bring in Tierney.
Agree, there were opportunities to make changes and adjust our attack Mikel was just scared to do it. Didn’t even take off our worst attacker until 90 minutes. Needed the manager to be a lot more brave here and I think we could’ve nabbed a goal. It’s not like we were being conservative in the dying minutes anyways and PSG still had several chances to really finish us off.
PSG took advantage of the midfield, it’s a no brainier. They will play the same way in the second leg, we just have to play better and be clinical.
They are beatable……
PSG just need to sit back and play low-block against our severely depleted attacking line
Merino should play false-nine again with Rice and Partey behind him
@Shone
Every team is beatable. They will play the same way, because that’s what gets them results. Low block and press. Our Achilles…
It wasn’t good enough. I think everyone tried but some of these guys aren’t cut out for these big occasions. Martinelli or Trrossard should have a goal, Saka is basically our chief attacker, shooter, and creator and thats just not fair. Odegaard a total ghost just like majority of his games this season. It was on Mikel to take him off and put Ethan on far earlier. It’s not over yet, just HT, but man, that was depressing.
Odegard has been really poor this season for Arsenal, if the team is struggling, he goes missing, and he does that quite a lot. He is the type of player who needs others to help him raise his game and not one to help others raise their game. Arteta needs to keep him in the bench for the return leg and start Nwaneri.
I completely agree with you on this one
He is physically weaker, smaller and slow.
If i were to blame a single player for the PSG Goal, he will be our star boy for not running back to help Timber.. We still have chance with Partey playing as a CDM
I expected much more considering this was our biggest home game in 16 years! We had the wonky tifo, a flat atmosphere and a poor performance (men against boys for much of it). Conceded so early on and offered little response. Tonight made me feel we’ve had our ‘final’ against RM.
We have it all to do in Paris! 🫤
Yes Sue it was and we do have it all to do in Paris. I hope that you rejoin JA as you are the first lady after all.
I have got to say, I was disappointed and underwhelmed with what I saw. Yes, we were missing players but it was the way we approached the game and some of the things we did and didn’t do. We slowed it down and played back far too many times. They kept asking for the croud? Hello, thats up to you players. We were what looked like two minds all the time. We didn’t press and we didn’t sit back. We looked lost. PSG were not that great but they looked assured and had a plan and a way. We just looked like we wanted to score from dead balls and never went for PSG. I wasn’t impressed. I thought we were stronger than them physically but we never used it. We stood off them. I couldn’t believe that it was a chance to give it a go because this is our season, the CL, everything else has gone and it was just Blllrrrrrgggghhhh. Limp.
Timber was nerves first 30mins but he did improve and Krava went quiet. We need a player to replace who I have always said only plays well when the team is dominating. For us to win the EPL Odegaard, Havertz, and Merino must be part of the substitutes. Merino is too slow for EPL. Lewis Skelly can replace Odegaard with ease. We need to give Partey another 2 years then buy a player to deputise and learn from him and later take over. No one in the club can replace him unless there is someone in the junior teams who can surprise us.
If Arteta fails to win the CL he needs to go.
We need a player to replace Odegaard
This might sound weird guys but tactically we actually did well to not let the game get away with us after the first 30 mins
Played a direct style that at least slowed them down .
Wherever we can win in Paris doing that I’m not sure ?
Hopefully just a bad night ?
When some were predicting a win for us here, I said it that it wouldn’t be as easy, because the squad is extremely Tim and very predictable. To be fair to the manager and the players, they have over achieved when you consider the fact that there aren’t too much to even call upon from the bench.
But, it’s not over yet, we’ll scale through in the second leg. Weldon e to the boys, they tried their best
If only we improved the squad in January
Partey will get a new lucrative deal for sure. He did superb job seeing 2nd yellow to endear himself. We were deluded talking about Rice midfield maestro when the real deal lies with Partey. I bow my head and confess for belittling PSG or conversely for trusting Arsenal too much. Of course the result is still reverseable and we saw PSG drop points at home. The aim should be to win by 2 goals margin otherwise penalty shoot out is easier for PSG due to the giant Donnaruma as we saw them v Pool. Let’s be realistic mountain to climb but nothing impossible.
Now we need to do what they women did.
So, we are 1:0 down going into the second game. We didn’t have our A game today, but their keeper was in splendid form.
We will soon find out if our players have the will and determination to fight back. Just one more win and we are in the finals.
I have a feeling they will step up to the plate.
COYG