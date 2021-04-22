‘AFC not the authors of this proposal’ Venkatesham defends Arsenal’s ESL involvement

Vinai Venkatesham has defended Arsenal after they made a “mistake” by joining the European Super League.

The Gunners were one of the 12 teams who agreed to form the breakaway competition.

The plan was for the competition to replace the Champions League and its founding members would participate each year regardless of their finishing position in their respective leagues.

The teams had expected their fans to support them, but the opposite was the case and Arsenal fans are still raging about their team’s involvement in the scheme.

Some fans believe this show of greed by Stan Kroenke was the last straw and now is the time for him to sell up and leave their team.

The American’s son, Josh Kroenke and Arsenal’s CEO, Vinai Venkatesham have now spoken to an Arsenal Supporters’ Forum.

Venkatesham clarified that the Gunners didn’t lead the way in establishing the new competition, but they joined because they didn’t want to miss out.

VV : AFC not the authors of this proposal, despite what many think. On this project ‘the train was leaving the station’, we made the decision to join. We made a bad decision, a terrible one — REDaction Gooners (@REDactionAFC) April 22, 2021

It is rather worrying that they were so easily lead into this if what he is saying is true and equally worrying that they were unaware of how the fans would feel about this.

Hopefully, they learn the lessons from this and that football is a meritocracy and success is earned and not a right.