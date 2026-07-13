African giants consider making Patrick Vieira their next manager

Patrick Vieira could become the next manager of the Senegal national team following the dismissal of Pape Thiaw after the country’s exit in the World Cup round of 32.

Senegal has established itself as one of Africa’s strongest national teams in recent years, but it endured a disappointing campaign at the World Cup. They reached the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams before seeing their tournament come to an end earlier than many had anticipated.

Senegal begins managerial search

The national team had been widely expected to make a strong impression during the competition and came close to eliminating Belgium in the round of 32. However, Senegal surrendered a two-goal advantage late in the match and eventually suffered a 3-2 defeat, bringing their World Cup campaign to an unexpected conclusion.

The result prompted Senegal to make a managerial change as the football authorities began searching for a new head coach capable of guiding the team over the coming years. Vieira has now emerged as one of the leading candidates for the position.

Vieira linked with national team role

According to L’Equipe, Senegal wants to appoint Vieira as their next manager. The former Arsenal midfielder has built coaching experience through spells in Major League Soccer, at Crystal Palace and with Genoa in Italy.

Vieira was born in Dakar, Senegal, although he became renowned for representing the France national team during his playing career. His connection to Senegal has made him a notable candidate as the country looks for a new direction following its World Cup disappointment.

After pursuing success in European club football, Vieira could now have the opportunity to continue his managerial career on the international stage. Taking charge of Senegal would present a different challenge and allow him to work with one of Africa’s most talented squads as they prepare for future competitions.

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