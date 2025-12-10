After 15 matches are Arsenal still Premier League title favourites?

Manchester City now sits only two points behind Arsenal after fifteen Premier League matches, maintaining the pressure in what is shaping up to be a demanding title race. Both clubs have worked tirelessly this season and continue to push each other at every stage, knowing there are still twenty-three matches left to play. With so much of the campaign remaining, consistency and resilience will be essential for either side to secure the crown.

Arsenal’s Determination and City’s Experience

The team at the Emirates believes strongly in its ability to remain competitive, holding firm despite the increasing pressure. Arsenal have invested significant effort to reach their current position and remain convinced of what they can achieve collectively. Yet Manchester City possess the advantage of experience, having won six of the last eight league titles. That history of success provides them with a level of confidence and composure that could prove decisive as the season progresses.

While it will not be easy for Arsenal, they have shown determination and unity throughout the campaign. Their recent setback at Villa Park served as a reminder of how demanding the league can be, but it does not diminish the belief within the squad. City, meanwhile, has the depth and established winning mentality that often define champions. Those qualities may work in their favour as the title race continues to intensify.

Updated Title Predictions

Following Arsenal’s defeat at Villa Park, a new prediction provided by Opta’s supercomputer, as reported by Football Insider, offered an updated outlook. Despite recent results and the tightening gap at the top of the table, the prediction still backed Arsenal to be champions in the summer of 2026 with a 72.28 per cent chance. This projection reflects the long-term view of Arsenal’s trajectory rather than an immediate judgment on the current campaign.

Although such predictions generate interest, the outcome will be determined entirely on the pitch. Both clubs understand the challenges ahead, and with more than half the season remaining, the title race promises to deliver further twists before any definitive conclusion is reached.