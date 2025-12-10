Premier League Trophy
Arsenal News Gooner News

After 15 matches are Arsenal still Premier League title favourites?

Premier League Trophy (Getty Images)

Manchester City now sits only two points behind Arsenal after fifteen Premier League matches, maintaining the pressure in what is shaping up to be a demanding title race. Both clubs have worked tirelessly this season and continue to push each other at every stage, knowing there are still twenty-three matches left to play. With so much of the campaign remaining, consistency and resilience will be essential for either side to secure the crown.

Arsenal’s Determination and City’s Experience

The team at the Emirates believes strongly in its ability to remain competitive, holding firm despite the increasing pressure. Arsenal have invested significant effort to reach their current position and remain convinced of what they can achieve collectively. Yet Manchester City possess the advantage of experience, having won six of the last eight league titles. That history of success provides them with a level of confidence and composure that could prove decisive as the season progresses.

While it will not be easy for Arsenal, they have shown determination and unity throughout the campaign. Their recent setback at Villa Park served as a reminder of how demanding the league can be, but it does not diminish the belief within the squad. City, meanwhile, has the depth and established winning mentality that often define champions. Those qualities may work in their favour as the title race continues to intensify.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Updated Title Predictions

Following Arsenal’s defeat at Villa Park, a new prediction provided by Opta’s supercomputer, as reported by Football Insider, offered an updated outlook. Despite recent results and the tightening gap at the top of the table, the prediction still backed Arsenal to be champions in the summer of 2026 with a 72.28 per cent chance. This projection reflects the long-term view of Arsenal’s trajectory rather than an immediate judgment on the current campaign.

Although such predictions generate interest, the outcome will be determined entirely on the pitch. Both clubs understand the challenges ahead, and with more than half the season remaining, the title race promises to deliver further twists before any definitive conclusion is reached.

__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Should Arsenal sell Ben White as Timber shines?
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Germans believe signing Arsenal flop in the summer was a steal for them
Patrick Vieira
Invincibles vs Arteta’s Arsenal, Who Makes the Combined Midfield?
Posted by

Tags Arsenal Premier League

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors