After 4 EPL games, who do you think will be Arsenal’s top challengers for the EPL title?

Although it’s just the fourth game of the new season, Arsenal may now have a clearer view of their title rivals. Looking at the Premier League table, Manchester City currently leads with a perfect record, having won all four of their matches. Most Arsenal supporters anticipated a battle with Manchester City for the 2023-24 title, given the two-point gap that separates them from the front-runners. Arsenal will need to make up ground.
Following Manchester City in the league standings are Tottenham, Liverpool, and West Ham, with Arsenal closely behind, all having dropped two points. Among these teams, it appears that only Arsenal and Liverpool possess the qualities required to challenge Manchester City.
Arsenal’s strong performance last season suggests they will remain in the title race, as demonstrated by their 3-1 victory over Manchester United, maintaining their unbeaten streak. Additionally, Liverpool has resolved its midfield issues and made significant signings, reducing the likelihood of struggles similar to the previous season, barring the potential loss of Mohamed Salah to the Saudi League.
Regarding West Ham, while some may find it surprising, I do not view them as title contenders. The question is whether they see themselves as such. With four games played and strong top-four contenders in the league, it’s probable they will drop points. Teams like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City can exploit West Ham on a good day, despite West Ham’s victories over Brighton and Chelsea.
In contrast, I don’t believe Tottenham is prepared to win the league. They have performed well, but they haven’t faced formidable opposition, except for their 2-0 victory over Manchester United, who have been struggling recently.
Apart from Spurs and West Ham, there were high expectations for Manchester United and Chelsea this season. However, with United dropping six points and Chelsea eight, their poor starts could relegate them to competing for a top-four finish. If they wish to join the title race, they will need to emulate Manchester City’s strong performance in March and April of the 2022-23 season by putting together a long winning streak, although injuries could pose a challenge for both teams.
After the fourth matchday, it appears that the Premier League title race is shaping up to be a contest among Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool. Wouldn’t you agree?
Sam P
——————————————-
Agreed, Sam P. Based on the first four games, I believe Man City will win EPL again and we’d likely become a runner-up
I think we can only win EPL if Haaland gets injured
The usual bait last sentence. We can only win EPL if we win more games than the rest. It doesn’t matter who gets injured or sent to the moon.
First the good news. I think we, Arsenal, will challenge for the title. Now the bad news. Probably the James Maddison motivated Spuds. When we got Havertz and the Spuds got Maddison my heart missed a beat. Self-Harm. Hope I’m wrong, but we had some bad luck with Timber and some Edu/Arteta madness with Havertz. We could have had Maddison, but we gave our Enemy, The Spuds, Maddison…..insanity.
The rules of war ‘Do not give your enemy a weapon to harm you with’
Liverpool are looking good. Their game against Villa was vintage. I see them as the most likely team to deny Arsenal a runner-up finish, except they somehow lose Salah during the season.
My top 6 for this season based on what I’ve seen so far is:
1 – ManC
2 – Arsenal
3 – Liverpool
4 – Spurs
5 – Brighton
6 – ManU
Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man U.
City
Liverpool
Arsenal
Spuds/ManU
To be honest, the way we look in the first few games I’ll just be happy to be in the top 4. Points have certainly been papering over the huge cracks.
Going with us ending 3rd, but that’s only if MA stops his rubbish with playing players out of position and stops his egotistical picking of the starters.
Don’t worry. We have the team and the manager (when he realize there is no need to prove how clever he is with 106 variations of formation in the first 5 minutes) capable of winning the league.
It is going to take an injury or an embarrassing loss to return his head to what is effective as it has done so many times before.
Gree with Jen above. Comments:
Man City with Haarland are very efficient but dull. Unfortunately their reputation is such that other teams are beaten before kick off. Only risk is Haaland injury.
Liverpool are great up front, have a skilled but lightweight midfield now but a dodgy defence. Success depends on whether they keep their confidence high to play on the front foot. And Salah needs to stay fit.
Spurs have an excellent midfield a great attacking and team spirit and confidence, but it’s recent and therore fragile. Good mixed with bad this season.
Brighton have been superb but any selling club struggles to reach the very top. Excellent manager.
Man Utd will be top six because they are tough at home , have some arrogant overrated stars who bully if given the chance but can equally easily crumble. Average manager.
Liverpool’s midfield is not weak.
Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboslai.
These are three strong midfielders.
I stand with my earlier prediction.
1. Arsenal
2-6. A fight between Brighton, Man utd, Liverpool, Ncastle, City, Spuds etc (in no particular order)