After 4 EPL games, who do you think will be Arsenal’s top challengers for the EPL title?

Although it’s just the fourth game of the new season, Arsenal may now have a clearer view of their title rivals. Looking at the Premier League table, Manchester City currently leads with a perfect record, having won all four of their matches. Most Arsenal supporters anticipated a battle with Manchester City for the 2023-24 title, given the two-point gap that separates them from the front-runners. Arsenal will need to make up ground.

Following Manchester City in the league standings are Tottenham, Liverpool, and West Ham, with Arsenal closely behind, all having dropped two points. Among these teams, it appears that only Arsenal and Liverpool possess the qualities required to challenge Manchester City.

Arsenal’s strong performance last season suggests they will remain in the title race, as demonstrated by their 3-1 victory over Manchester United, maintaining their unbeaten streak. Additionally, Liverpool has resolved its midfield issues and made significant signings, reducing the likelihood of struggles similar to the previous season, barring the potential loss of Mohamed Salah to the Saudi League.

Regarding West Ham, while some may find it surprising, I do not view them as title contenders. The question is whether they see themselves as such. With four games played and strong top-four contenders in the league, it’s probable they will drop points. Teams like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City can exploit West Ham on a good day, despite West Ham’s victories over Brighton and Chelsea.

In contrast, I don’t believe Tottenham is prepared to win the league. They have performed well, but they haven’t faced formidable opposition, except for their 2-0 victory over Manchester United, who have been struggling recently.

Apart from Spurs and West Ham, there were high expectations for Manchester United and Chelsea this season. However, with United dropping six points and Chelsea eight, their poor starts could relegate them to competing for a top-four finish. If they wish to join the title race, they will need to emulate Manchester City’s strong performance in March and April of the 2022-23 season by putting together a long winning streak, although injuries could pose a challenge for both teams.

After the fourth matchday, it appears that the Premier League title race is shaping up to be a contest among Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool. Wouldn’t you agree?

Sam P

