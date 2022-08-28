After 4 wins in a row, should we all now have faith in Arteta’s process?

Trust the process? It’s time to give Mikel Arteta his dues for turning Arsenal around By Goonerboy
Arsenal have gotten off to the perfect start to the 2022/23 Premier League season, winning the first 4 games, a far cry from the club’s efforts this time last year.
Fans were unhappy with the club’s direction; they wanted Stan Kroenke out, along with just about every other person at the club. It would be an understatement to say it was a bad environment, but fans were correct in their assessment at the time.
We were told to “trust the process.” Some did, but most didn’t.
Fast forward 12 months, and boy, how things have changed. The club recruited the right players, has had a decent enough run with injuries, and, most importantly, has won the first four games this season. For context, only four Arsenal managers have started a league season with a 100% record after four games: Herbert Chapman, Tom Whittaker, Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta- he knows what we NEED!
To say that Arteta’s process is to be trusted now is a sure thing. We can see how he wants the team to play; he has got the right players in the correct positions, and his style is bearing fruit in the best way possible.
Against Crystal Palace,Arsenal were sensational in a 2-0 win. Traveling to Selhurst Park is a tough place to go at the best of times, let alone the first game of the season.
Then against Leicester, the Gunners were again a level above. Despite the 4-2 scoreline, there was never any real threat that Arsenal would lose the game. Bournemouth was a nice “kick about” in what was a professional performance and Fulham showed how much we have grown in resilience. Two of the three goals we have conceded were self-inflicted.
The club has come full circle after last year’s horrible start, and now talk of a title challenge has been mentioned, although I would take it easy on that one.
Arteta had his detractors last year, but he stood firm in his beliefs and now, we can see just what an incredible coach he is. While not the finished product by any means, the Spaniard has many strings to his bow, and we have seen how he has transformed the team in 12 months as he is well on course to scoop the manager of the month award (This award is cursed I know).
At this point, If you still hate Arteta, then your hate will make you miss out on all the joys that 95% of Gooners are experiencing nowadays. Mikel (my manager) is here to stay, you have a loooong time to stay salty and I pity you!
Trust the process? At this point, you would be a fool not to. Even Piers Morgan’s on board!
Onwards and upwards!!!
COYG!
Goonerboy.
12 Comments
There is no reliable cover for Partey in the midfield. Elneney cannot be trusted to have the same impact or better. He had a good passing rate but most of that was at the back.
Gabriel kept the ball for too long because he did not have options to dispose of it in safety. Tierney was inexplicably too far away and marked. If Partey were there, he would have provided him with an option to receive the pass
Bring on Villa
“Some did, most didn’t”? You guys really live in some kind of negative parallel universe. Most fans fully trusted the process over the years. Just se plastic fans like you guys didn’t. You honestly don’t even have the right to support this club now cause you never supported him during the rebuild.
Truth!
Personally I supported Arteta fully from day 1, as I think most proper fans did.
I am a bit worried about Piers Morgan being onboard though. I would have much preferred for him to just give up, shut up and go away.
It doesn’t matter whether we trust the process or not. Kroenke has given the management regime enough time and funds, so I bet he expects a top four finish or EL trophy
Our playing style is the most entertaining I’ve ever seen in the last ten years, yet it will be useless if the players can’t handle the pressure. We could lose against big teams in away matches, but we must always win at home
We were lucky to escape with 3 points !! the game cried out for a more creative midfielder than Mo and Ödegaard.. Saka was quiet and delt with by Fulham. We
are anxious and nervous when playing against teams that
are organised and physical ??
“We are anxious and nervous when playing against teams that
are organised and physical ??”
I don’t agree with your opinion, in fact we had a very tough looking team when Tomi and holding came on. And obviously all teams are in for a hard game against organised teams 🙄
trust the process.” Some did, but most didn’t. Don’t think that’s true not in my opinion. Also it’s not about backing Arteta it’s about back a new “ARSENAL MANAGER” anyway bring on villa surly another 3pts at home with the right mentality for the game, just loving it atm 😁😁😁
Well, Arteta is improving and proving to be reliable. It’s still too early to conclude that we have finally arrived. Consistency and the will to weather the storm when things are going wrong especially with injuries is very Paramount to a successful season. But for now let’s enjoy this progress. Up gooners!
Let’s just say it’s going in the right direction so that’s a real positive. I agree we need another DM as partly is so injury prone and do not have any suitable replacement when he’s out and look weak in that department! Also another winger that way can rotate with saka who looks jaded already and needs a break!
We have a very good team, but what is very clear we need cover, top cover, for Thomas Partey. We also need a striker for what may be over 50 games this season. We all know for certain we will get injuries and that fatigue will come. If we buy 2 more top players, we may cause the shock of the season. If not we may collapse again if we get a few injuries.