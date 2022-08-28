After 4 wins in a row, should we all now have faith in Arteta’s process?

Trust the process? It’s time to give Mikel Arteta his dues for turning Arsenal around By Goonerboy

Arsenal have gotten off to the perfect start to the 2022/23 Premier League season, winning the first 4 games, a far cry from the club’s efforts this time last year.

What a contrast in starts for Mikel Arteta’s team. Last season Arsenal were a shambles. With injuries, COVID, and a lack of direction, the Gunners lost their opening three games, conceded nine goals, and scored zero as they were rooted to the bottom of the Premier League.



The knives and pitchforks were out for Mikel Arteta, with many wanting the Spaniard out as questions were asked about his man management and coaching methods. The media scrutiny was at an all-time high, and the club was under severe pressure.

Fans were unhappy with the club’s direction; they wanted Stan Kroenke out, along with just about every other person at the club. It would be an understatement to say it was a bad environment, but fans were correct in their assessment at the time. We were told to “trust the process.” Some did, but most didn’t. Fast forward 12 months, and boy, how things have changed. The club recruited the right players, has had a decent enough run with injuries, and, most importantly, has won the first four games this season. For context, only four Arsenal managers have started a league season with a 100% record after four games: Herbert Chapman, Tom Whittaker, Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta- he knows what we NEED! To say that Arteta’s process is to be trusted now is a sure thing. We can see how he wants the team to play; he has got the right players in the correct positions, and his style is bearing fruit in the best way possible. Against Crystal Palace,Arsenal were sensational in a 2-0 win. Traveling to Selhurst Park is a tough place to go at the best of times, let alone the first game of the season. Then against Leicester, the Gunners were again a level above. Despite the 4-2 scoreline, there was never any real threat that Arsenal would lose the game. Bournemouth was a nice “kick about” in what was a professional performance and Fulham showed how much we have grown in resilience. Two of the three goals we have conceded were self-inflicted. The club has come full circle after last year’s horrible start, and now talk of a title challenge has been mentioned, although I would take it easy on that one. Arteta had his detractors last year, but he stood firm in his beliefs and now, we can see just what an incredible coach he is. While not the finished product by any means, the Spaniard has many strings to his bow, and we have seen how he has transformed the team in 12 months as he is well on course to scoop the manager of the month award (This award is cursed I know). At this point, If you still hate Arteta, then your hate will make you miss out on all the joys that 95% of Gooners are experiencing nowadays. Mikel (my manager) is here to stay, you have a loooong time to stay salty and I pity you! Trust the process? At this point, you would be a fool not to. Even Piers Morgan’s on board! Onwards and upwards!!! COYG! Goonerboy.

