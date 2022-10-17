After a good start Arsenal man is now showing why he was loaned him out

Nuno Tavares was very inconsistent last season and that prompted Arsenal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko in the last transfer window.

The left-back had joined the Gunners as an unknown quantity from Benfica, but it didn’t matter as long as he was only to be an understudy to Kieran Tierney.

The Scotsman is often injured, so Tavares had several chances to play last season in his absence.

However, he didn’t deliver the performances that the Gunners wanted, and that is one reason they added Zinchenko to their squad.

This forced them to send the Portugal Under-21 star on loan to Olympique Marseille.

The Ligue 1 side helped to turn William Saliba into a quality defender before he returned to the Emirates this season, so Arsenal hoped that would be the case with Tavares.

He started his stint strongly, and it even seemed a mistake to have loaned him out after he netted thrice in his first four games in France.

However, his form has been downhill since then, and Sport Witness claims he is being criticised by several French media outlets.

They believe he is now a shadow of the player he was when he first moved to OM.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares’ performance will hardly surprise Arsenal, who knew he was not as good as he thinks he is.

The youngster still needs to develop his game, and this loan stint will help if he is serious about getting better than he is now.

