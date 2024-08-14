After a long delay Arsenal’s first offer for Merino is not good enough

Arsenal was expected to make Mikel Merino their next signing after securing Riccardo Calafiori earlier in this transfer window.

The midfielder has been on their radar since last season, and it appears the Gunners have reached an agreement on personal terms with him.

As one of the top clubs in the country, Arsenal must continue strengthening its squad every summer to remain competitive.

Despite having a strong midfield, Arsenal is keen on signing Merino, who has been awaiting their move since returning from his holiday after winning Euro 2024.

Merino is one of the most talented players Arsenal could add to their squad this summer, and his club, Real Sociedad, grew concerned over the Gunners’ delays after reluctantly agreeing to sell him.

Arsenal has now submitted an initial bid for his signature, but according to Radio Marca’s Yon Cuezva via Goal, Real Sociedad rejected it, deeming the offer insufficient. However, both clubs remain in discussions, and Arsenal is determined to reach an agreement.

Merino has been waiting for us for weeks, and we are now developing a reputation for not being fast in our dealings.

