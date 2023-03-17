After Arsenal’s shocking defeat to Sporting – we have no excuses not to win the title

We put out a strong squad, but the way we played was absolutely shocking. It’s easy to blame the changes in hindsight, but we brought out all the big guns in the end and still didn’t win. I just wonder with literally just one game left before an international break, could’ve we gone strong?

There’s something not right with us and European competitions. Our EL exits under Arteta share a very worrying trend. Olympiacos at home – shocking, Villarreal – shocking and Sporting now – shocking. Teams that we are better than.

The look on the players faces and our pedestrian pace gave away a feeling we won’t win the game since minute 1. That goal we conceded was horrendous. I am sorry, if you concede a goal from the half way line something is wrong.

So many players were off it today. Ramsdale – poor, should’ve been positioned better and also could’ve saved some penalties. Our passing was all over the place. Ben White and Zinchenko – sloppy all night, Jorginho – poor – giving the ball away easily on their goal.

Then Martinelli was terrible, poor passing, poor dribbling, poor penalty taken… Fabio Vieira – anonymous.

I sometimes criticize Odegaard for holding the ball too much, but only when he came on did we have any sort of control over the ball.

Trossard – poor. Had a great chance to give us the lead in ET. Reiss was poor. I understand the chance he’s been given for his heroics against Bournemouth, but since than he’s been back to his average self.

Only Holding after coming on had a semi-decent game. I can’t lie, I am massively disappointed. We shouldn’t be disrespecting a competition like that, given our record in Europe.

City get a lot of stick for not winning the Champions league, but even when they go out I never see them playing like they don’t care, which is what we did. They were dodgy in their first game, but slapped up 7-0 their opponents at home.

We really should’ve beaten Sporting. I mean we now move on, there’s not much else to do, but our recent performances have been a mixed bag. There are now 11 league games left and the math is pretty simple – we need to win 10 of them.

It’s never happening if we play like this. I still think Man City will win it. They’ve been “not the same” and whatnot, but they are still only 5 points behind, we have an away day against them, when we haven’t beaten them in years in the league.

If we don’t win the league, we’ll pay the price for disrespecting all the cup competitions. I would’ve liked to win the Europa, the Carabao or the FA cup. There are no excuses no, no distractions.

We have to win the league title. If we don’t it’s a failure of a season. I don’t care what the objective was at the start of the season. We are good enough to win a trophy this year and we should.

Well lovely Arsenal people it was an absolutely shocking performance. I am sorry, but it’s not good enough. Be honest with yourselves, we didn’t deserve it. The first half wasn’t great, but the second was even worse.