After Dani Ceballos three other transfers that can happen at Arsenal

Arsenal has just completed their third transfer of the summer after bringing back Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

The Gunners had already signed Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea and Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

They are still very active in this transfer window as they look to strengthen their team ahead of the new season.

Mikel Arteta has won two trophies in less than a year at the club and the board believe that he can achieve even more for them if he is given the right players to work with.

The Premier League season is just days away from starting now and it seems that the Gunners will still have a lot of work to do in the transfer market.

Football London has revealed three transfer decisions that they are likely to make next after capturing Ceballos.

The report claims that the Gunners will now turn their attention to their other suitors like Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has been a long-term target of the Gunners and Arteta will continue to work to get him signed.

The second player they might make a move for is Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, he is another midfield target of the Gunners and they are tipped to get serious about signing him.

It also adds that the Gunners might make a decision on the future of Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard is wanted by PSG and Bayern Munich.