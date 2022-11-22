After shock defeat in the WSL, Arsenal face tough test v Juventus Women in Champions League test

After defeat in the WSL, Arsenal face Juventus Women in their next Champions League challenge By Michelle

After winning a record-breaking 14 consecutive games in the WSL that winning streak was brought to a close as Arsenal suffered their first WSL defeat on Saturday. Man United Women beat our Gunners 2-3 at Emirates Stadium.

Now Arsenal must dust themselves off as they prepare to take on Juventus in Italy, in the next UEFA Women’s Champions League challenge in their campaign. Arsenal currently sit atop Group C having played and won two matches in October:

Lyon 1-5 Arsenal See full highlights of this landmark victory at end of article.

Arsenal 3-1 Zurich

Juventus – Arsenal 24/11/22

Juventus do not have a long history in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and failed to qualify for the group stages in 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21. However, last year (2021/22) they reached the quarter finals alongside our Arsenal Women..

Juventus have also played 2 WCL matches in October, losing in neither:

Zurich 0-2 Juventus

Juventus 1- 1 Lyon

There is no doubt that our Gunners will be back with the bit between their teeth and absolutely determined to continue their run of wins in the Champions League, though Juventus will present us with a lot of problems I’m sure.

Arsenal last went head to head with Juventus in a pre-season friendly in August 2018, at Meadow Park. On that occasion Arsenal annihilated Juventus 5-0, with four goals from Vivianne Miedema and a wonder strike from Kim Little. But that was 4 years ago and that is a long time in football…

Eidevall has several very worrying team injuries to contend with at the moment, with several key players out of the mix as they recover, somewhat restricting the boss’ starting X1 choices.

Are any of our Gooners heading to Italy for the match? If not, you can watch it live on the DAZN Youtube channel.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….