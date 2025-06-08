After Gabriel signs new deal, Arsenal now shift focus to key defender

Arsenal have secured Gabriel Magalhães on a new long-term contract, and William Saliba is next in line.

The Brazilian centre-back signed a four-year extension on Friday, easing fears as his previous deal entered its final two years. His commitment comes as a major boost for the Gunners, who are now turning their attention to renewing other key players.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Saliba are all entering the final stages of their contracts. Arsenal know they must act fast to protect their core.

Real Madrid lurking for Saliba

According to The Mirror, Arsenal will now prioritise tying down William Saliba, and they’re confident of getting it done. But time is of the essence.

Real Madrid are said to be monitoring the situation closely, with the Frenchman reportedly high on their list of long-term targets. The Spanish giants have adopted a strategy of securing elite players on free transfers, having already snapped up Kylian Mbappé, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Antonio Rüdiger without paying a fee.

Although Arsenal remain calm, they are well aware of the need to secure Saliba’s future before Madrid start making serious moves.

The good news? Saliba is happy in London and, according to the same report, is open to committing his long-term future to the club.

Saliba is already world-class—and still not at his peak

Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019 but had to wait three years before making his first-team debut, with loan spells in France aiding his development. At the time, the decision drew criticism, but in hindsight, it was a masterstroke.

Since breaking into the starting XI, Saliba has emerged as one of the best defenders in Europe. Blending pace, power, and composure, he makes elite-level defending look effortless. Still only 24, he has yet to hit his prime.

In today’s market, replacing a player of Saliba’s quality would be near impossible. Arsenal must do everything they can to ensure he stays in red and white for years to come.

Benjamin Kenneth

