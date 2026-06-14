After Gabriel’s Brazil World Cup Debut, More Arsenal Stars Take Centre Stage Today

Arsenal’s involvement in the 2026 World Cup is officially underway, with Gabriel Magalhaes becoming the first Gunner to feature at this summer’s tournament. There are 15 Gunners on international duty with their respective national teams.

The Brazilian defender completed the full 90 minutes as Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the venue that will host next month’s World Cup Final.

Playing alongside PSG captain Marquinhos in the heart of Brazil’s defence, Gabriel made his World Cup debut for the Selecao in what proved to be an entertaining contest.

Gabriel and Brazil forced to settle for a point

Morocco struck first after 21 minutes when Ismael Saibari capitalised on a gap between Brazil’s centre-backs before delicately lifting the ball over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

It was an impressive finish from the PSV Eindhoven forward and gave the North Africans a deserved lead.

However, Brazil responded before the break through Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. Cutting inside from the left, the winger unleashed a superb strike into the top corner to level the scores and ensure the sides went into half-time all square.

Both teams created opportunities after the interval, but neither could find a winner as the points were shared in their opening Group C fixture.

While Gabriel completed the full match, fellow Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli remained an unused substitute.

Brazil will now turn their attention to their second group game against Haiti on June 19, knowing victory would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout stages.

More Gunners set for World Cup debuts

The action continues thick and fast for Arsenal’s World Cup representatives over the next 24 hours.

Kai Havertz will be hoping to play a key role when Germany begin their campaign against World Cup debutants Curacao. The Arsenal forward heads into the tournament in good form after finding the net in Germany’s final warm-up match against the United States.

Later in the evening, Piero Hincapie’s Ecuador face Ivory Coast in what promises to be a fascinating encounter. Arsenal supporters may also spot former Gunner Nicolas Pepe if he is selected for the African side.

For those willing to burn the midnight oil, Viktor Gyokeres could make his World Cup bow when Sweden take on Tunisia in the early hours of the morning.

With several Arsenal players still waiting to make their first appearances of the tournament, Gooners will have plenty of reasons to keep a close eye on the World Cup over the coming days.

How are you enjoying the tournament so far Gooners?

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