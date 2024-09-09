After Germany masterclass should Havertz be moved back to midfield against Tottenham

I’m very happy with Kai Havertz’s recent form as centre-forward, but we’ve got a bit of a headache coming up for the North London derby. With Declan Rice suspended and Mikel Merino injured, our midfield’s looking a bit thin. Sure, we’ve got Thomas Partey and Martin Ødegaard, but that third spot is up for grabs.

Now, some might say Jorginho is the obvious choice, but he hasn’t even stepped on the pitch this season. So, here’s where it gets interesting – what about putting Havertz back in midfield?I know, I know, we’ve seen him struggle there before. But hear me out. Since moving up front, Havertz has been on fire. Three goal contributions in three games this season, and if you look at his record as a centre-forward for us, it’s pretty impressive – nine goals and nine assists in 16 Premier League games.

But here’s the thing – we’re in a tight spot, and Havertz might be our best bet for that midfield role against Spurs. Yeah, it’s a bit of a gamble, moving him back after he’s found his groove up front. But with Rice and Merino out, we’ve got to get creative.Plus, Havertz has shown he’s versatile in a deeper role for Germany.

In Germany’s 5-0 victory over Hungary this week, Havertz played as a number 10, a position that allowed him to thrive. He scored a penalty and demonstrated his ability to contribute significantly from a more withdrawn role, hitting the crossbar twice and being involved in various attacking moves. This performance highlights his potential to influence games from midfield, a quality that could be crucial for Arsenal against a Spurs side known for their attacking openness

He’s got the skills to play in midfield, and now that he’s got his confidence back, he might just surprise us all. It’s not ideal, but in a derby like this, sometimes you’ve got to take risks.

So, while it might seem like a step back, putting Havertz back in midfield could be our smartest move. It keeps our attack strong and gives us some much-needed creativity in the middle.

Arteta always insists he prefers players that are versatile, now maybe it’s time to prove that Havertz can do that job when needed….

Jack Anderson

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…