After Germany masterclass should Havertz be moved back to midfield against Tottenham

I’m very happy with Kai Havertz’s recent form as centre-forward, but we’ve got a bit of a headache coming up for the North London derby. With Declan Rice suspended and Mikel Merino injured, our midfield’s looking a bit thin. Sure, we’ve got Thomas Partey and Martin Ødegaard, but that third spot is up for grabs.
Now, some might say Jorginho is the obvious choice, but he hasn’t even stepped on the pitch this season. So, here’s where it gets interesting – what about putting Havertz back in midfield?I know, I know, we’ve seen him struggle there before. But hear me out. Since moving up front, Havertz has been on fire. Three goal contributions in three games this season, and if you look at his record as a centre-forward for us, it’s pretty impressive – nine goals and nine assists in 16 Premier League games.
But here’s the thing – we’re in a tight spot, and Havertz might be our best bet for that midfield role against Spurs. Yeah, it’s a bit of a gamble, moving him back after he’s found his groove up front. But with Rice and Merino out, we’ve got to get creative.Plus, Havertz has shown he’s versatile in a deeper role for Germany.
In Germany’s 5-0 victory over Hungary this week, Havertz played as a number 10, a position that allowed him to thrive. He scored a penalty and demonstrated his ability to contribute significantly from a more withdrawn role, hitting the crossbar twice and being involved in various attacking moves. This performance highlights his potential to influence games from midfield, a quality that could be crucial for Arsenal against a Spurs side known for their attacking openness
He’s got the skills to play in midfield, and now that he’s got his confidence back, he might just surprise us all. It’s not ideal, but in a derby like this, sometimes you’ve got to take risks.
So, while it might seem like a step back, putting Havertz back in midfield could be our smartest move. It keeps our attack strong and gives us some much-needed creativity in the middle.
Arteta always insists he prefers players that are versatile, now maybe it’s time to prove that Havertz can do that job when needed….
Jack Anderson
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Maybe that’s what arteta will do, but my understanding is that havertz played more of a 10 role for Germany – would be quite different for us. We can have Partey sitting on his own with no support, that sounds far too open.
Can see the logic of jorginho, so long as we can progress the ball quickly enough (him and partey are our best passers from deep), but really timber is the best option imo. He’s got the quickness of thought and athleticism to avoid getting caught in front of the defence, and to protect the defence effectively when spurs have the ball.
you are right Davi, Havertz played #10 for Germany and did a very good apparently, but Arteta’s standard 4-3-3 does not play a traditional #10
the gap left by Rice suspension is left side #8 (not #10), which Havertz played in the Leverkusen pre-season laying on 2 assists in the first half, so he has recent experience at #8 i expect that’s what Arteta will do against Spurs with Jesus starting up top
Jorginho and Partey starting together away to Spurs is suicide
Davi since the season started,we’ve played with a double pivot of Partey and Timber in midfield while in possession of the ball. The left 8 doesn’t really progress the ball from deep. It’s been Timber alongside Partey. The advanced role that Rice has been playing would be something totally new to Timber and now that he’s away, he hasn’t had time to do any training for that. Why experiment when you have a guy who has lots of experience playing that role? Besides,with Calafiori’s fitness in question,Timber has to be our LB .
I’d prefer Havertz to stick upfront and give Zinny the chance to finally play for Arsenal in his natural position. He is a midfielder and has always been a midfielder.
My problem with Arteta is his rigidity of tactics and formation. May be he will adapt a different formation ie 4:2:3:1 formation to confuse Spurds. As per Havertz, he remains the biggest threat we have upfront in the absence of GJesus,
I don’t Arteta using him in the midfield. Most likely Pathey & Jorginho will be the pivots in midfield. My only worry would be Jorginho’s form considering he is yet to touch the ball this season.
A number ten role is Havert’z best position and was where he mainly played for his Club side in Germany before he moved to Chelsea.He is not, and never will be an effective left sided central midfielder and I sincerely hope Arteta now recognises this.If Odegaard was unavailable for one reason or another, Havertz is the man to take over his role as an attacking mixfielder.
Wherever Havertz eventually plays against Sp*rs, let’s just hope he doesn’t get injured.