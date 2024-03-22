After hurt of Chelsea loss Eidevall has full focus on upcoming WSL clash v Aston Villa Women

Arsenal Women will travel to Villa Park, to face Aston Villa Women, on Sunday 24th March, kick-off: 18:45 UK. You can watch the match live on Sky Sports. After suffering a devastating defeat in their last WSL outing, losing 3-1 to Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge, our Gunners will be keen to get back to winning ways, with an away win over the 7th placed Villans.

Speaking in his pre-Aston Villa press-conference, boss Jonas Eidevall talked about how the Arsenal Women camp have been feeling about, and dealing with, that horrible loss to the Blues last week, saying:

“Like I said after the game, I think our performance was bad, the result was bad. We were obviously very disappointed with that – I don’t think that was a true reflection of where we are as a team and where our standards are. When you have a performance like that, everyone is disappointed and we needed to take the first days after that to connect, reflect and learn what we need to learn from that game, and after that you need to look forward. You need to remember who you are, what you want to achieve when you are playing and you need to put your focus on that. You need to shift the mindset and start looking forward – once you learn what you need to learn, you start looking forward and that’s what we have been doing.”

Jonas also went on to discuss what the team have been doing in training this week, in readiness for the Villa clash on Sunday. He confirmed with an emphatic “Of course”, that he’s seen extra determination in training this week, saying:

“Of course. The motivation to show another side of us than we did last Friday is a big part of that. I don’t think our effort level was good enough on Friday and that hurts. Playing good football is more than only having a good effort so it’s really important to find the enjoyment when you play. I think sometimes when you lose and you try to bounce back after a poor performance, you’re all about the hard work and hard skills and you tend to forget about the soft skills and the enjoyment that is so important. If you want to play great football, you need to have enjoyment as well, and have players that can feel free and don’t need to overthink moments. I think that’s been a really important element to bring into our practice this week.”

Eidevall certainly seems to really believe that our Gunners can get back on track. I’m feeling quietly confident on this one. A good win against Villa will lift our confidence, before we head into the Conti Cup Final, against Chelsea, on 31st March..

What are your thoughts Gooners? Are you going to Villa Park?

COYGW!

Danni P

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….