After impressive Euros performance maybe Zinchenko still has a future at Arsenal at left-back

Reports suggest that Oleksander Zinchenko could potentially leave during this transfer window. His poor 2023–24 season exposed his defensive flaws, and most Arsenal fans were not opposed to him leaving. Bayern Munich were reportedly his primary suitors, but they are reportedly no longer interested in the transfer.

No other team has expressed interest in the ex-Manchester City star. Now we are into the summer transfer season, the Ukrainian international is more likely to stay than leave.

If he ends up staying, his performance against Slovakia should give Arsenal fans hope that he can still play an important part for the club. Ukraine defeated Slovakia 2-1 in a match in which our Gunner Zinchenko impressed; he assisted the equaliser that staged his team’s comeback victory, and he helped Ukraine get three points, putting them in an excellent position to go to the knockout stage.

Oleksandr Zinchenko stats vs. Slovakia:

71 touches

1 assist

44/54 accurate passes

5/5 ground duels won

5/6 aerial duels won

4 clearances

4 tackles

0 times dribbled past

Anyone who watched Ukraine’s game against Slovakia saw that Zinchenko can play left back. Critics chastised the 26-year-old for assuming the inverted fullback role, creating ample space for opponents to exploit at left back, and failing to win some of his duels.

However, playing as a traditional left back against Slovakia, he showed his ability to tackle and win duels. Next season, he needs to play more of a traditional full back, if not in midfield. We rarely see him overlap and cut back, as he did against Slovakia. If he does that, he may have a chance to reclaim a spot in Arteta’s starting lineup.

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.