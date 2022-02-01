The January transfer window was a major disappointment for Arsenal fans around the globe, but Nicolas Pepe’s form at the AFCON could well give us a timely boost. Guest post by Sarah Rohan.
A mass flow of outgoings happened at the Emirates this transfer window, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang even getting a late late deal to Barcelona but we failed to add to the playing squad before the deadline.
No new signings came in, excluding the two MLS stars who will join next season. Matt Turner and Austin Trusty. Yeah Trusty the process! Maybe Arteta wanted him in because it matches his favourite moto?!
What do we do now then? Our squad is now down to the bare minimum. As the window’s deadline drew closer it was becoming glaringly obvious that it was going to be baron for us. It seemed like it was all about the money money money for the owners and the board.
So we now have seventeen games left and are currently lying in sixth. Out of all the cups and no European football to contend with. Only leaving us with the battle for the European places. Obviously we would all want to see us battling for fourth place, but a realist will see this is a mighty task now, so top six it is then? Much more realistic for our current situation in my opinion.
So what needs to happen now? For one, we better hope there are no injuries throughout the rest of the season otherwise we are kaput! That’s putting it politely!
Well we have one player who may need to step up, a very expensive forgotten man at that, who we actually didn’t loan out or sell. Nicolas Pepe! Did anyone watched AFCON? From his four games he scored two, assisted one and got MOTM twice. I think if they went further in the competition he could’ve got player of the tournament, and let’s not forget how hard goals have been to come by in the climate also.
He’s actually a very skilled player, very quick footed and can create goal scoring chances. I feel sorry that he hasn’t been given enough chances this term. Possibly misunderstood? I thought he was a miserable player with an attitude when he played for us. After seeing him playing at AFCON, I’ve realised that’s just how he he appears, and will not take it personally for our club.
Surely it’s worth a risk to give him regular starts? We know Saka plays in his position and the chances of Saka being dropped is slim to none. So why bench a 72 million player the rest of the season when we could chance him in another position? Or do we now rely on Nketiah? Who really I only see as a back up for someone else. I know who I would trust more to get us goals. Now I know it’s not likely that he’d get played In the striker role but he has done in the past when Bielsa had him at Lille and he performed well there.
Last season Nicolas played 47 games for us, subbed on for 17 of them and still scored 16 and assisted five, and that’s as a winger! It’s just really annoying when a player like him shows promise but gets benched or subbed. Has his time in north London really made his ability disappear? How is he meant to keep up with playing well when he doesn’t know if he’s dropped or playing and to keep his momentum going?
There’s much much worse players out there in our league playing week-in week-out. Just give the poor bloke games and let him prove himself. Surely now is the right time for it?
After what feels like forever, I’ll be glad to see my team playing again against a tough Wolves team on the 10th! Let’s hope our squad is in top form after their Dubai training camp.
COYG!
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Auba saga ended
Pepe loading>>>
Please wait
Many might he frustrated with the window, as some rivals strengthen but all in all not many did.
The reason is clear but now we can focus on the summer plans.
We are in transition, we are off loading players and we are in need tonsign, which is evident for everyone.
So the next round of recruitment is going to be really exciting as we need some top areas filled.
If Pepe doesn’t come to the party, even as a makeshift forward for the remaining season, then he will also likely be off
Nketiah comes on as a winger when we’re chasing a game in the closing stages and desperately need to score, while Pepe sits on the bench. Don’t know what other signs we fans want to know that Arteta deliberately doesn’t want to play Pepe, despite him being our most potent goal threat. Enough said
I dont know what arteta sees on nketiah, should have sold him to crystal palance n even if dont bring any replacement.
My problem with arteta is poor man management. There are no rotations and plays the same player everytime and doesnt freshen the players and the other players loose form amd when his favourite get injured or suspended the other players are not match fit.
It is impossible to fathom what Arsenal are doing. It looks like they are getting rid of players to create the illusion of change; which is working based on how many people are buying into the whole “get rid of the deadwood” baloney the team is feeding the media.
nicholas Pepe was Arsenal’s best wing player last season, out performing Saka, Willian, and Martinelli for goal involvements. His reward? Oblivion. This has nothing to do with performance or ability, but ownership. And money.
It looks like Arsenal are desperate to become a selling club; a team that finds and signs good, young players, develops them, then sells them to the really good teams, for a profit. Southampton has made this an art form. Who ever thought Arsenal would be emulating the south coast minnows?
Arsenal kept Cedric, who is useless and has been from day one, and sent Hector Bellerin on loan and Calum Chambers, who, while not a first XI player is a good player with excellent versatility; to a rival for free. Bellerin is better than Cedric and better than Chambers, but was sent out.
Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares, who is raw and a huge liability when he plays big minutes, and let Sead Kolasinac, who likewise has been effective in spells, but gets exposed when he plays a lot, for free. Between what Tavares cost and his wages, Arsenal saved nothing and did not improve the team.
Arsenal signed Albert-Sambi-Lokonga, an athletic central midfielder who does not score, with a defensive bent and sent Ainsley Maitland-Niles, a player with a very similar profile, out on loan to Roma. Arsenal spent money and did not improve the team, but created an illusion of change with this move.
Arsenal sent Pablo Mari out on loan, despite having only three recognized central defenders in the team. The assumption is, once the cups were over, he would not play anyway, but selling four central defenders in one season, with only three in the team? Tomiyasu has already been injured once, and Tierney has likewise had issues. Partey has had his injury problems
, as has Gabriel.
Arsenal’s roster looks more like Burnley’s than Man U’s, Liverpool’s, or Chelsea’s. But by all means, keep Pepe on the bench.