After just 71 minutes play for Arsenal this season, Jurrien Timber will be like a promising new signing

In their final match of the season, Arsenal defeated Everton 2-0, but unfortunately, even with the win, they did not become league champions. Despite that, there were plenty of good things to take away from that match, and one of them was the return of Jurrien Timber to the pitch.

Prior to his introduction in the 69th minute of the win over Everton for Ben White, Timber had only played 50 minutes of Premier League football. Sadly, an injury sidelined the Dutch defender just 50 minutes into his Premier League debut in Arsenal’s first game of the season.

Many initially doubted the severity of the injury, but later confirmation revealed an ACL injury. And because of the seriousness of an ACL injury, there was some doubt about whether he would return to the pitch anytime soon. Seven months later, the former Ajax defender returned to training, starting with light non-contact training. Eventually, he progressed to contact training and gained some much-needed match fitness by playing for the Arsenal U-21 team.

During his time with the U-21s, he scored in a 45-minute appearance against Blackburn U-21 and also racked up 70 minutes against Liverpool U-21. After weeks of anticipation, the Gooners finally got what they were waiting for: their summer 2023 defensive signing’s return to the pitch.

Nine months after an unfortunate injury battle, Timber finally stepped back onto the pitch, making his comeback in the 69th minute of Arsenal’s victorious match against Everton on Sunday evening. For someone who had been out for a long time, he had a solid performance against the Toffees, making a positive impact in the 21 minutes he played.

He had no problem handling the ball, passing it, and dribbling it from the wing. He was always quick to support the defense and didn’t shy away from collisions. Since he hasn’t played much at such a high intensity in the last few months, it’s understandable that his moves aren’t 100% perfect. But the 22-year-old definitely exuded a positive vibe. We’re looking forward to some new signings in the summer, but next season, after a fantastic pre-season, Timber will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to Arsenal.

Timber said after the Everton win: “I felt good after so many months of hard work, but on the other hand, we didn’t become champions today and that’s sad. It’s a hard one to take.

“I just wanted to give some energy to the team. It was still 1-1 and there were still enough chances to win the game, so I tried to do that it’s just a nice feeling to be back.

“That’s very important. I think it’s a different feeling when you don’t play any minutes. After getting injured after the first game, then what happened today, getting minutes even though we didn’t become champions, it’s just nice for me to go into the summer with some minutes. That’s very important for me, it’s just my feeling.”

He’ll be like a new signing. What do you think?

Darren N

