After Madueke, Shall Arsenal’s Next Move a Striker?

Noni Madueke is closing in on a move to Arsenal. On Thursday, Arsenal and Chelsea agreed on the terms for the winger, and by Friday, reports indicated that the documents had been exchanged. Madueke has been granted permission to leave Chelsea’s Club World Cup camp to complete his medicals with Arsenal.

This weekend, he is expected to be unveiled as a Gunner.

Once confirmed, he will become Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer following Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard.

But Arsenal’s summer business does not stop there. It is obvious which deal the club should now fully focus on completing.

Striker Priority as Tour Deadline Looms

The Gunners are set to jet off to Singapore on 19 July for the start of their Asian pre-season tour.

The pre-season fixtures:

Wednesday, 23 July: AC Milan – Singapore National Stadium

Sunday, 27 July: Newcastle – Singapore National Stadium

Thursday, 31 July: Tottenham – Kai Tak Stadium

Wednesday, 6 August: Villarreal – Emirates Stadium

Saturday, 9 August: Athletic Club – Emirates Stadium

According to The Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants the striker to be on the flight to Singapore.

Determined to address Arsenal’s goal-scoring issues, the Spaniard likely wants his new No.9 embedded within the squad, ready to gel with team-mates, absorb tactical instructions and hit the ground running.

All Eyes on Gyökeres

By now, it is no news that the striker Arsenal are most keen to land is Viktor Gyökeres.

Aside from an agreement over the transfer fee, the deal is as good as done. The Swede wants to move to North London and has done virtually everything to make that happen.

Sporting CP is holding out for £69 million, while Arsenal remains firm in its position not to go that high.

But with Arteta’s deadline fast approaching, there is a strong feeling that the coming week could bring the compromise needed to push this transfer over the line.

Following the Madueke swoop, even with links to Eberechi Eze and a wait over Rodrygo’s transfer decision, the spotlight is likely to shift entirely to the striker situation.

Securing a top-class goal-scorer has long been a priority. It is the missing piece in Arsenal’s title push.

Should the Gyökeres deal be finalised, Gooners can breathe easier, believing once again that 2025 could be their season.

Daniel O

