After massive win over Chelsea, Arsenal face back-to-back clashes with Tottenham Women

Arsenal Women are in red hot form, recording 7 straight WSL wins which includes wins over 2 WSL title-rivals Manchester City (2-1) and Chelsea (4-1). Our Gunners now sit at the top of the table on 22 points, alongside Chelsea – though The Blues remain top on goal difference for now.

Sunday 10th December was a momentous occasion at Emirates Stadium – with our Gunners setting yet another new WSL attendance record of 59,104 and recording a dominant 4-1 defeat over arch London rivals, and reigning WSL champions, Chelsea.

Next up for Arsenal Women, before our girls go into the winter break, are 2 back-to-back matches against arch north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur Women.

Wednesday 13th December 2023, Arsenal v Tottenham Women, Women’s Continental Cup

Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Meadow Park, kick-off 19:00 UK

Tottenham currently top Group D – Arsenal are on the same points, but in 2nd place on goal difference. A win on Wednesday will see Arsenal top their group – a pretty good position to be in, in their journey to defending their Continental Cup title. Arsenal will then face Reading in January, in Group matchday 5 of 5.

Tickets are still available to purchase here.

Sunday 17th December 2023, Tottenham v Arsenal Women, Women’s Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, kick-off 14:00 UK

Tottenham are 6th in the WSL, while Arsenal are top of the table with Chelsea. Spurs are not having a good run of form, not having won any recent WSL games, while our Gunners are in red-hot form. What a great way to go into the Christmas break, if we can beat Spurs on their home turf! Wouldn’t that be a nice Xmas pressie Gooners?!

Arsenal ticket allocation is SOLD OUT for this WSL clash, but we could see a pretty packed main stadium for this derby day! Have you got tickets for the North London Derby Gooners? Are you in the home or away end?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

