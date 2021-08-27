After missing out on Xhaka, AS Roma wants Arsenal midfield target

AS Roma has turned their attention towards signing Arsenal target and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria.

The Italians had made Granit Xhaka a transfer target in this transfer window and tabled a number of bids to Arsenal to sign him.

The Gunners rejected the offers and now look set to keep the Swiss midfielder with an extended contract.

Jose Mourinho’s new club has now turned its attention towards his Swiss teammate, Zakaria.

Corriere dello Sport as reported by Transfermarketweb says the Bundesliga star is on the radar of Roma now.

The Italians know that his current deal expires at the end of this season and he doesn’t want to sign a new one.

They feel now is the right time to sign him and have started talks with Gladbach.

Arsenal also wants him for their midfield and as they have started this season poorly, the Gunners will hope they can add him to make their team even stronger.

The report says Roma is struggling to offer up to 15m euros for his signature and Gladbach wants 20m euros.

Arsenal might prefer to wait and sign him for free next summer, but another club could act faster and secure his signature sooner.