After missing out on Zaha, Arsenal should make sure they get this Palace winger

This year, Arsenal should demonstrate that they have learned from their past transfer failures. And they may accomplish this by ensuring that Michael Olise does not join any other club than them.

Arsenal had the chance to recruit Wilfred Zaha in the summer of 2019, but instead signed Nicolas Pepe, who went on to flop.

Last season, they had another chance to sign the Palace winger on a free transfer but failed to do so. He has proven to be a good signing for Galatasaray.

Arsenal should have persuaded him to come, offered him a short-term contract like they did with Jorginho, and had him deputize Saka until they could find a long-term Saka deputy – like Olise.

By last summer, it was clear that Arsenal needed to sign a Saka backup. Halfway through the season, some believe Saka is overworked and could use a reduced work load.

That said, Mikel Arteta and Edu have another “Wilfred Zaha moment,” this time with Michael Olise. The Gunners have been linked to Olise. The Palace winger will be available to join if his £60 million release clause is triggered in the summer.

Arsenal cannot afford to lose out on him; Chelsea attempted to sign him but failed to secure it last summer.

The competition for the 22-year-old may be fierce, with Manchester United and a number of other clubs anticipated to try and sign him. However, Arsenal can begin whispering nice things about why he should join them, making guarantees, and he may reject everyone else in favor of them once the Gunners activate his release clause in the summer…

Daniel O

MID-SEASON Report – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan looking back at how the Gunners performed in the first half of the 2023/24 season

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…