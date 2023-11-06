After Newcastle v Arsenal it needs to be asked; What is the actual point of having VAR?

Is it time to scrap VAR?

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side lost for the first time in the Premier League this weekend and the game was filled with questionable decisions from the officials and left Arteta raging after the game. With plenty of action on both sides, it leads fans to question what VAR is actually doing for our game and is it taking the fun out of the game with all these long lengthy decisions that they also seem to be getting wrong a lot of the time.

VAR was brought into the game for “clear and obvious errors” and while in some cases it can be useful and can make the officiating easier on the refs etc, when you bring in something that very clearly changing the game, you have to get it right. Yes, it’s all down to human error but that’s just it, why even have the VAR system is you continue to mess it up and look stupid, taking the passion and fun out of the game and leaving fans confused as to why they can’t seem to get it right.

With all this technology, you’d expect them to be able to get it right at the very least, and after this weekend, I think questions need to be asked. Only a few weeks ago we all saw PGMOL come out and apologise to Liverpool after they got an offside wrong and ruled a winning goal out, quickly they came out and said they had messed up and said sorry but ultimately the decision cost Liverpool the game and again, this weekend, the same kind of thing happened.

In the 64th minute the ball was crossed into the box over the head of David Raya and onto the the head of Newcastle’s Joelinton who headed to ball into the path of Antony Gordan who fired the ball past David Raya into the Arsenal net. The ball had originally looked like it went out of play but the referee and the VAR decided that Newcastle’s Joe Willock had managed to keep the ball in. In the same breath of air, Arsenal defender Gabriel looked to have been pushed in the back with both hands by Joelinton and was put completely off balance.

After a lengthy stop and a VAR check, they concluded that the ball had stayed in and that Joelinton’s push wasn’t deemed enough to be a foul. Leaving Arteta, his squad and Arsenal fans with plenty of question marks and complaints after the goal was given. Ultimately changing the game and giving Newcastle the three points.

Not only that, but there was plenty more drama throughout the game that leaves everyone questioning VAR. In the early moments of the game Kai Havertz was seen committing a late challenge down the touchline, which he was very lucky not to get a red card for and lead to a brawl on the sidelines, with Newcastle players and staff unhappy with the punishment.

Only a few moments later Bruno Guimaraes was seen chasing after Jorginho with the ball and raised his forearm and smashed the back of Jorginho’s head, this too went to the VAR who decided it wasn’t deemed as dangerous enough for a red card either.

Plenty of questions to be asked of both sides and with so much technology you expect them to get it right and, in my opinion, they didn’t get anything right the entire night. Havertz and Guimaraes should have both seen red for dangerous play and for me the goal shouldn’t have stood, not only because I think it went out of play but also because Gabriel was pushed with both hands into the back of the net.

PGMOL and VAR has a lot to answer to and with the constant mistakes, VAR really needs to be brought into question as to why it’s even being used if they can’t get it right.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

