After nine matches what changes has Mikel Arteta brought to Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal better since he became the team’s manager late last year.

The Spaniard has overseen an improvement in the mood on and off the pitch and for the first time in a long time, Arsenal players face opponents without fear.

After nine matches, he has just three wins but his team remains unbeaten this year and it seems that the best is yet to come from this Arsenal squad.

In this article, I talk about a few things that have changed since Arteta left Manchester City to manage Arsenal.

Improved defending

The defence was Arsenal’s major problem for some time now but Mikel Arteta has managed to clean up some of the mess at the back.

The team defends better as a unit and as individual players now.

More hunger

Arsenal players played like they had no fire in their belly in the latter part of Unai Emery’s reign. The Spaniard struggled to motivate his players, however, Arteta has managed to bring back the desire to fight for this team into his players.

Arsenal players now play every game like it is a final, credit to Arteta for that.

Improved mentality

Arsenal’s player could be accused of lacking the right mindset under Unai Emery, but that has changed under Arteta.

The Spaniard has turned the players into “mental giants” and their 2-2 draw against Chelsea shows just how good their mindset is right now.

Better team camaraderie

Arsenal’s dressing room seemed divided during the reign of Unai Emery. The Spaniard had struggled to keep his team together, with players forming cliques.

Arteta has managed to bring everyone together and their training camp in Dubai would have helped the players to get even closer to each other.

I expect more positive changes to happen with Arteta at the helm and I might have to update this list soon.

