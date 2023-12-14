After Reiss Nelson’s display against PSV has he earned a regular starting spot for Arsenal?

Reiss Nelson is still not guaranteed a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup. He has made six Premier League appearances this season, all of which have come off the bench. This limited game time may cause him to consider his options and push for a loan exit (or even a permanent exit) to gain more game time.
In an interview with RTL following the PSV vs. Arsenal 1-1 tie, the Hale End graduate was asked if he would be tempted to return to his former club Feyenoord (where he was on loan in the 2021–22 season) if they came calling and offered him a fresh start in the winter.
Nelson, in response to the question, stated unequivocally that he will not be leaving Arsenal in the near future, given that he just signed a new contract, but he acknowledged the excellent moments he had playing for Feyenoord and what an inspiration their coach Arne Slot is to him.
“Me and the coach have got a good relationship. I helped them a few years ago, and it was a great time then. It helped me develop really well. But like I said, I signed a new contract with Arsenal, and all my heart is with Arsenal right now,” he told RTL.
Nelson shone against PSV, setting up Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal to break the deadlock. He was the most lively gunner.
That was a top performance from Reiss Nelson! 💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/H3sKI3pQbx
— afcsphere (@afcsphere) December 12, 2023
With Reiss Nelson’s performance Tuesday night, I believe he should be a straight sub for either Martinelli or Saka, in the pecking order.
Every time he plays, he exudes energy. Mikel needs to have more faith in him. Arsenal cannot afford to waste his quality and watch him go on to become a superstar elsewhere. It is comforting to see Hale End graduates flourishing at the Emirates, and perhaps, after years of future success, Nelson will end up as an Arsenal legend.
Daniel O
He’s bigger and pacier than Trossard, so he’s more suited to be Martinelli’s competitor for the LW role
He’s such an inconsistent player. I can’t see him playing four or five top class games in a row and even if he did knowing his luck he’d probably get injured after that. Truth be told I haven’t seen enough of Nelson to be able to evaluate his defensive capabilities but there are games where having White, Tomiyasu or Kiwior playing wing back simply doesn’t work. Would Reece Nelson be a possible out of the box alternative? After all Saka did ok when required.
It’s not the same type of game. PSV setup to attack so Nelson unsurprisingly got a lot of space to exploit. This issue in EPL for Arsenal are the low blocks and brutal physicality catered by the opponents. Nelson needs to find a way to neutralise that. His few previous weaknesses in decision making and intensity had improved a lot this season. So let’s see how he goes. Same as well for ESR.
Nelson doing well, means which Trossard gedemoted?
That would be a shame Trossard
Should definitely be trusted a lot more by the Manager to make an impact off the bench especially when Saka is ineffective in games.
It’s a long running problem now in the team. While the first eleven players seem to be improving, the rest rarely gets opportunities, except for injuries or suspension cases, hence can only get worse. This is one aspect in team management that Arteta is still learning. My theory is that due to the massive pressure of managing Arsenal, he prefers not to take any risks but to maintain the best combination always. It may work for a few players but then the bench will continue degrading in quality
Not good enough. Benchwarmer – or out! Arsenal need a squad like that one twenty years ago. Top players all the way. TWO startingIX!