After Reiss Nelson’s display against PSV has he earned a regular starting spot for Arsenal?

Reiss Nelson is still not guaranteed a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup. He has made six Premier League appearances this season, all of which have come off the bench. This limited game time may cause him to consider his options and push for a loan exit (or even a permanent exit) to gain more game time.

In an interview with RTL following the PSV vs. Arsenal 1-1 tie, the Hale End graduate was asked if he would be tempted to return to his former club Feyenoord (where he was on loan in the 2021–22 season) if they came calling and offered him a fresh start in the winter.

Nelson, in response to the question, stated unequivocally that he will not be leaving Arsenal in the near future, given that he just signed a new contract, but he acknowledged the excellent moments he had playing for Feyenoord and what an inspiration their coach Arne Slot is to him.

“Me and the coach have got a good relationship. I helped them a few years ago, and it was a great time then. It helped me develop really well. But like I said, I signed a new contract with Arsenal, and all my heart is with Arsenal right now,” he told RTL.

Nelson shone against PSV, setting up Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal to break the deadlock. He was the most lively gunner.

That was a top performance from Reiss Nelson! 💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/H3sKI3pQbx — afcsphere (@afcsphere) December 12, 2023

With Reiss Nelson’s performance Tuesday night, I believe he should be a straight sub for either Martinelli or Saka, in the pecking order.

Every time he plays, he exudes energy. Mikel needs to have more faith in him. Arsenal cannot afford to waste his quality and watch him go on to become a superstar elsewhere. It is comforting to see Hale End graduates flourishing at the Emirates, and perhaps, after years of future success, Nelson will end up as an Arsenal legend.



Daniel O



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…