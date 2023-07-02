After Saliba’s new contract agreed more deals are expected

Arsenal is making significant progress in their summer transfer plans under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, with several major deals on the horizon.

The Gunners have successfully secured the signing of Kai Havertz, and they are now on the verge of finalising deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to strengthen their squad further.

Moreover, Arsenal fans can be excited about the potential contract extension for William Saliba, who emerged as their standout defender last season. The team’s performance suffered when Saliba sustained an injury, highlighting his importance to the squad.

Negotiations between Arsenal and Saliba’s representatives have been ongoing, and a resolution has finally been reached. According to a report from The Sun, the announcement of Saliba’s new contract is expected this week. Additionally, Arsenal aims to secure a contract extension for Reiss Nelson as well. These developments will cap off a memorable week for the club.

With the impending signings of Timber and Rice, Arsenal’s summer business is set to take a significant step forward, solidifying Arteta’s plans for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping Saliba is one of our biggest pieces of business this summer, as the Frenchman is an absolute rock at the back for us.

He showed his class last season and if we hesitated, another club would have moved fast and snapped him up from us.

