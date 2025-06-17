After that 5/10 display, Arsenal Loanee knows he must step up at the Club World Cup

Fábio Vieira is one player who will be under close scrutiny this summer as his future hangs in the balance. The Portuguese playmaker went out on a season-long loan to FC Porto at the start of this season, hoping to rediscover his best form and force his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans at Emirates Stadium.

A return to Porto, where he was once a standout performer, was expected to revive his world-class ability, but that has not been the case.

Vieira has been good for the Dragons, but he has not been impressive enough to convince Arsenal supporters that he has something better to offer.

Vieira’s price tag may put Porto off

While his performances have been solid enough for the Portuguese side to consider keeping him, Arsenal’s demands remain a stumbling block in any potential deal. Yet, he has not shown enough to warrant a return to North London.

The FIFA Club World Cup was Vieira’s last chance to make an impression on Arsenal and perhaps convince the club to retain him.

However, his performance in Porto’s World Cup opener against Palmeiras did little to help his case. If anything, it has further cast doubt over his future at Arsenal.

As the most experienced Porto attacker against Palmeiras, the Gunners playmaker’s indecisiveness was plain to see. He failed to influence the game as he should have.

Given a five out of ten rating by A Bola for his display in the goalless draw, the Portuguese publication did not hold back in its assessment:

“He always seemed to be on the fence, not knowing whether he should take more risks in attack or help close down his side, assisting João Mário. Between one thing and another, he had a flash of light,”

Vieira needs a tournament to remember at the FIFA Club World Cup

The statistics speak for themselves, and Vieira simply was not at his best against Palmeiras, per Sofascore:

1 shot on target

1 shot off target

18 out of 21 passes completed

6 possessions lost

0 dribble attempts

1 time dribbled past

0 tackles

Porto face Inter Miami next on 19th June in the Club World Cup, and Vieira will need to up his game massively.

With four goals and four assists in 26 league games last season, there is undoubtedly a talented player in there. But he must start proving it, rather than leaving fans to keep believing in potential.

What are your thoughts on Vieira? Are you enjoying the Club World Cup?

