After Three Years, do Arsenal Fans now trust Mikel Arteta’s ‘Process’?

Three years of Mikel Arteta’s Process by Goonerboy
When Mikel Arteta was confirmed as Arsenal’s manager, I remember earnestly looking forward to his first interview, I had feelings of adventurous excitement, anxiety, and great fear. I thought Arsenal Football Club would experience the most significant ridicule of our lifetime – we were languishing in the bottom half of the table under a more experienced Unai Emery, and it was difficult to imagine that a complete rookie could turn things around.
Yet, in his third year, Arsenal sits at the top of the league in December.
If you compare where we were before Arteta was appointed and where was are now, you see a club and a team with Arteta’s process and authority from top to bottom. The journey has not been smooth in any way as we went on to make so many unwanted records – I remember the red cards, the losing streak, terrible referee and VAR decisions, and small margins going against us, and it felt like the process was doomed to fail. The disharmony among the supporters became unbearable, as once again, #ArtetaOut was trending almost every match day, it was a really dark time for the club and the fans.
I detest so many things about modern football operations, and one of them is a lack of patience emanating from a huge sense of entitlement, especially from young fans. It is always about the immediate future, a desire for quick success and glory, which means managers and to some extent players are always under immense pressure to deliver. Only a few fans remained objective in their assessment.
Like some thinking fans, Arteta recognized that to get Arsenal back to the top, a lot of things simply have to change; the mentality, the culture, and the connection with the fans must be mended. Now, to change the mentality, we had to change most of the personnel that was part of a rotten culture.
In my opinion, Arteta has gone on to oversee one of the biggest rebuilds from the ground up in recent years. I am glad the club didn’t give in to the impulses of the fans, they instead believed in the process and vision of their man, we now have a clear direction and sit top of the league.
Make no mistake, our recent progress is not just down to the additions of Jesus and Zinchenko, it has been coming, we have gone on winning runs, what we have lacked was consistency and belief, which is to be expected from a young team. I can’t explain how happy I am that people are now praising Mikel who has endured a rollercoaster three years but has held his own, trusted his players, and never shied away from challenges.
The process that was maligned and ridiculed is now being applauded and even emulated. You don’t have to believe me, just go to other fans’ forums and see what is being said about Mikel Arteta’s process. I have seen Chelsea and United fans forums saying their clubs should look at what Arsenal has done with Mikel and follow suit.
Having said all that, if you ask me for my personal major highlight and what I am most impressed with beyond football, I would say the connection between the fans and the players. The fans are consistently transmitting positive energy to the players, and players feel supported even when they struggle or make mistakes, which has created an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams, I can confidently this is the best atmosphere since the Emirates era, thanks to Mikel Arteta.
Despite this, Arteta is not perfect and still has a lot to learn. The development and progress must not stop now, we are not there yet, but we are certainly on the right path. We have a great opportunity this season and I believe in this team to go all the way. If Arteta has done all this in three years, I just can’t wait to see how far we can go under him, perhaps we can be fortunate enough to lift the EPL this season, what a sight that would be!
Whatever happens, long may the process continues, I am confident Arsenal is quickly going back to the top because we’ve got Super Mik Arteta!
What is your major highlight in Mikel Arteta’s reign so far?
Do you now completely trust the process?
Goonerboy…
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Reiss Nelson talks about playing more, his contract and Arsenal DNA…
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
Excellent article. It’s difficult to argue against the process when you are top of the league. However the hardest part for Arteta will be to convert this into silverware. Your point about the atmosphere is spot on but my highlight is some of the spellbinding football they are beginning to produce.
For the first time in 14-15 years, we actually look like we can challenge for the title.
Don’t think we will win it this year, but the young team Arteta & Co, are building looks very promising for the future.
For me this is the best plan to challenge those with much more money, I have seen Arsenal come up with, and we are on the path to implement it.
I would say it’s more an Arsenal process as a whole ,to me the plaudits should go to Stan who as opened up his cheque book having backed Arteta thus far with 400 million to spend something Wenger and Emery never had the privilege to use .
On Arteta,is he revolutionary?not in my eyes his first 2 seasons still linger in my head and what I witnessed so until this season is over and we see what it brings I will hold out on any applauding.
But I will say I have started to enjoy watching us again something that as taken nearly 3 years to achieve,so that’s a start on my own personal view of Arteta and the club .
Good to see him winning and establishing himself. If we end up winning the EPL this season, that will be one of the most ridiculous feat to ever be achieved by a manager in his first job taking over a team that hasn’t challenged for the league in years with one of the most toxic environment any new manager would want to be in.
I remember my article defending him and using the rookie intern vs the senior officer at a company analogy. Great to see it’s worked out so well so far. Never lost faith in him and what he wanted to do. Shame some fans never saw it and some still argue he stumbled upon tactics and stuff, like he didn’t make it clear from his first interview what he was going to try to build.
Onwards ad upwards