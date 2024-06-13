After two near misses Arsenal Women’s Steph Catley is determined to “win something” at the Olympics

Our Arsenal women’s stars Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, and Kyra Cooney-Cross are going to the Olympics to represent Australia. The Matildas are one of the most successful women’s teams. They’re making waves in the football world.

They have made it their obligation to compete; they finished fourth in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which they hosted last summer. They also made an effort at the Tokyo Olympics but did not make the podium; they finished fourth behind Canada, who won gold, Sweden, who won silver, and the United States, who won bronze. The Australian women must be eager to reach the podium at the Paris Olympics; they must have their eyes on gold.

Our Gunner defender, Steph Catley, who will captain the squad in the event, said they are hungry for glory after coming close but failing to cross the finish line. She believes that as a group, they have created a legacy that puts them under pressure to achieve, but when they travel to Paris, they will take it one game at a time, hoping that it will finish in glory.

Catley was asked by Grazia: How much pressure is on now, with you as captain, to bring home gold in Paris?And she replied: “I don’t think about it that way, especially from a leadership standpoint. I just do me. I’m not overthinking bringing anything home in particular for the country. It’s just what we want as a team. We ultimately want success, we’ve worked so hard for so long to win something significant. We finished fourth in two tournaments now, so we put pressure on ourselves because we’re competitors. We believe in ourselves. We do think we can achieve something amazing in every major tournament we’re in. But, ultimately we have created a legacy in Australia and we should be proud of that. That’s something that we can always say we’ve achieved and always take with us. There is pressure, but we’re just going to do our best and take it one game at a time and hopefully make the country proud.” I don’t think about it that way, especially from a leadership standpoint. I just do me. I’m not overthinking bringing anything home in particular for the country. It’s just what we want as a team. We ultimately want success, we’ve worked so hard for so long to win something significant. We finished fourth in two tournaments now, so we put pressure on ourselves because we’re competitors. We believe in ourselves. We do think we can achieve something amazing in every major tournament we’re in. But, ultimately we have created a legacy in Australia and we should be proud of that. That’s something that we can always say we’ve achieved and always take with us. There is pressure, but we’re just going to do our best and take it one game at a time and hopefully make the country proud.”

Susan P

