AFTV presenter TY crosses the line by pushing young Arsenal fan on video

I have a lot of respect for Robbie Lyle. I admire anyone who has a vision and has the bravery to turn their dream into a reality.

Yet he continues to want the best of both worlds. He continues to fight for fan channels to be viewed as media, and believes the only reason YouTubers are not held in the same regard as a Sky Sports, BBC, Talk Sport, Daily Mirror, etc is the status quo feeling threatened and looking down on content creators.

In reality though, he benefits from being able to work without restrictions that a broadcaster, radio show or Newspaper have to adhere to.

Early views were built on who shouted the loudest and how many swear words they could manage. If Gary Neville swore, he would be sacked or at the very least suspended.

That’s who the host of AFTV wants to be compared to, but when it suits him, he counts subscribers based on a criterion he knows other pundits and presenters can’t entertain.

It was only when his channel attracted sponsors that he felt pressured to have standards and practices. Those on Fan Cams were no longer his friends who he could just apologise for. Not when advertisers were threatening to end their business relationships. It would be financially irresponsible to his family if the 51-year-old didn’t listen to companies paying him.

So, over the years, those who made racial comments, promoted their political beliefs or had any dealings with the law were asked to no longer participate.

AFTV was also rebranded with a younger team working on the channel, less character based, all able to construct a debate without the need of inappropriate language.

As many readers know, I take anything relevant daily regarding Arsenal and give my opinion. This includes a company who claim to represent Gooners. After all, if their business model is to stand outside someone else’s headquarters [Arsenal’s] and tell the world what they are doing is wrong, then they can’t complain if the same is done to them.

Imagine watching Super Sunday and Jamie Carragher shoves a guest because they dared to disagree with him. It would be spoken about, wouldn’t it?

Again, if Mr Lyle wants to be viewed in the same light as these stations, then he should be held to similar account.

On Saturday I watched TY push a younger fan for simply having a point of view.

I contacted AFTV to say I had just witnessed something that unsettled me during their upload and to be fair they have responded.

This after all is a channel who’s ethos is giving fans a voice. Well, here’s a young man with the courage to speak in front of a group and be filmed and he’s getting physically man handled.

You could see he was in shock not knowing how to respond, he couldn’t exactly retaliate.

Long term viewers might be aware of Taiwo as being a regular on the Channel, and this unfortunately was someone who’s celebrity on social media has led to him looking down on his peers, dismissing them with a shove while laughing at those in the crowd who tried to point out how inappropriate his actions were.

If your aware of his character you will know how he would have reacted had anyone touched him.

This is a man who gets offended if sworn at.

Robbie was recording with TY on Monday and failed to point out the contradiction of Emma Hayes (rightly) being condemned for pushing another manager, or the irony of TY saying that any banter shouldn’t resort to violence.

TY gets some of the highest amount of clicks so of course Robbie will let this go. Only if a sponsor speaks up will we get an apology.

Let me stress this isn’t an opinion.

It’s against the law to just go up to someone in the street and shove them.

It’s an assault, no one has any right to put their hands on you.

A security guard or policeman can’t just grab you without good reason.

Certainly not as something as trivial as a discussion over sport.

Say that out loud. A man in his fifties is pushing someone because he doesn’t like what he said over …….football?

Surely at that age you can express your thoughts in a sentence.

You wouldn’t let someone push you in a shop, in a club, on the bus, etc. Especially not by a stranger. Outside a stadium is no different.

Again, look how he reacts when Emma Hayes does the same or someone verbally abuses him.

AFTV emailed me asking for more details and know I am covering this.

Football is a beautiful game but it’s just that…. a game.

