Against Everton, Arteta must not make the selection errors that he made at Fulham

Thomas Partey of Arsenal is challenged by Alex Iwobi of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on December 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal take on Everton Saturday evening in a game that Gooners are looking forward to, hoping they can bounce back after that frustrating 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Though some feel Arsenal deserved to win that game, but honestly they didn’t in my opinion. There are numerous explanations for why our “boys in red and white” failed to defeat the Cottagers. One reason was Arteta overthinking with his selections.

Some pointed out the miscalculation of not playing Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey in their ideal positions, where they have significantly improved Arsenal’s play. Some felt trusting either Myles Lewis Skelly or Kieran Tierney at left back would have been prudent; it would have seen Partey not play at right back (play as a #6) and Timber not play at left back (play as the RB).

Come Saturday, we Gooners have one wish: Arteta should not overthink his lineup.

We need to see Arteta trust some of the partnerships he formed in the 3-0 win over Monaco midweek.

Rice looked better at 6. Merino had a better second half at LCM; he can build on that.

We also want a consistent Merino-Rice-Odegaard midfield.

Even if Timber is fit, we shouldn’t rush him back and risk re-injury; Partey can continue at right-back for this game.

Myles Lewis Skelly excelled at Left Back versus Monaco and deserves a chance against Everton. I fervently hope that Arteta refrains from his antics and persists in using Myles Lewis Skelly as a left footer at LB.

Kiwior has been excellent; he and Saliba have only conceded one goal in 3 games.

If Arteta isn’t starting Kiwior in central defence because of Gabriel, who’s expected to be in contention to start, then he should be on the bench.

There’s much we want and expect for the Everton clash, but we don’t want the same Fulham mistakes again, please.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…