Agbonlahor blasts Arsenal over late bid for Watkins

Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed strong disapproval of Arsenal’s timing in submitting a bid for Ollie Watkins, just hours before Aston Villa’s critical Champions League fixture. The Gunners, who reportedly made a £60 million offer for the striker, had the entire transfer window to act but chose to make their move on the eve of an important game.
According to reports, Aston Villa swiftly rejected the bid and were displeased with the timing of Arsenal’s approach. Agbonlahor, an Aston Villa legend who remains a staunch supporter of the club, echoed this sentiment.
Speaking on Talk Sport, the former forward criticised Arsenal’s decision and questioned the impact it could have on Villa’s preparation for their match. He said:
“The audacity of Arsenal on the eve of the game—a massive game tonight for Villa against Celtic—to put in a bid of £60 million for Ollie Watkins to go sideways to Arsenal. The audacity of this football club. I’m in shock here.
“Villa fans are going to the game in good spirits, and now both of our star strikers have had bids in for them. How unsettling is that for both of the players tonight?”
Arsenal’s pursuit of Watkins has stirred controversy, particularly given the timing of their bid. Watkins, who has been in excellent form for Villa, is a key part of Unai Emery’s plans, especially as Villa are reportedly considering a sale of their other striker, Jhon Duran, to Al Nassr.
While Arsenal is a top club and well within their rights to make an approach for a player, the timing has clearly frustrated both Villa fans and their management. However, the Gunners are known for pursuing high-profile players to strengthen their squad and might be prepared to make another bid if they are determined to land the 29-year-old forward.
If Aston Villa remains firm in rejecting their advances, Arsenal will likely look elsewhere in the market to address their attacking needs. With the transfer window nearing its close, the Gunners face increasing pressure to bolster their squad and maintain momentum in the Premier League and Champions League campaigns.
Arsenal the Audacious. Get over it Gabby😉
Perhaps our gunners were working on potentially better deals for more desirable players earlier in the month and then had to settle on attempting the less desirable last minute deal as Al-Nassr came the table for Duran?
Only one of many possible explanations. The people who run our club are not morons and you can’t inform the press of your detailed behind the scenes transfer operations.
Grandad made a similar reference elsewhere. His suggestion was that the bid for Watkins was a smokescreen to disguise our actual dealings etc.
I’m still expecting a trolly dash on Monday.
Or they have zero ambition mate and bid knowing Villa would say no so the likes of you will defend them and say they tried
I can tell you so many examples where they have reportedly done this
As I’ve said to you in a couple of other posts to you Dan, that I to have seen this all before.
Until anything actually happens, we need to take it as a pinch of salt .🙄🤦♂️
Just think they knew Villa would not agree to that offer so what would be the point ?
Just think they knew Villa would not agree to that offer so what would be the point ?
Mr Agbonlahor,
Arena; haven’t done anything wrong. Arsenal made a bid Villa turned it down, end of story.
No need to get so worked up about it, it happens all the time. 🙄🤦♂️
If we had him in the summer, we could have been no 1 on the table, 10goals/5 assists for this season, last season 19 goals/13 assists in 37 games. Gabby J. 3 goals/0 assist for this season, 4 goals/5 assists last season. Yet our faithful fans prefer Gabby over Ollie. In a blink of an eye Mikel should have binned Gabby for Ollie last summer, but wait, Gabby was hired by Mikel, right? This was just a smokescreen by the cunning folks to hoodwink the supporters and fans. Just like the Suarez fiasco, AFC is not interested in winning the title, plain and simple. In fact the club hierarchy are not wrong, most of Mikel’s pals now babble that wining silverware is not important, top4 is enough. Ollie could have offered much for a season and a half. If we won the EPL 60M prize money would have paid for Ollie’s transfer fees, plus the bonus from the sales of Gabby J in the summer. But no, Gabby J will lead our line next season, trust me.