Agbonlahor blasts Arsenal over late bid for Watkins

Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed strong disapproval of Arsenal’s timing in submitting a bid for Ollie Watkins, just hours before Aston Villa’s critical Champions League fixture. The Gunners, who reportedly made a £60 million offer for the striker, had the entire transfer window to act but chose to make their move on the eve of an important game.

According to reports, Aston Villa swiftly rejected the bid and were displeased with the timing of Arsenal’s approach. Agbonlahor, an Aston Villa legend who remains a staunch supporter of the club, echoed this sentiment.

Speaking on Talk Sport, the former forward criticised Arsenal’s decision and questioned the impact it could have on Villa’s preparation for their match. He said:

“The audacity of Arsenal on the eve of the game—a massive game tonight for Villa against Celtic—to put in a bid of £60 million for Ollie Watkins to go sideways to Arsenal. The audacity of this football club. I’m in shock here.

“Villa fans are going to the game in good spirits, and now both of our star strikers have had bids in for them. How unsettling is that for both of the players tonight?”

Arsenal’s pursuit of Watkins has stirred controversy, particularly given the timing of their bid. Watkins, who has been in excellent form for Villa, is a key part of Unai Emery’s plans, especially as Villa are reportedly considering a sale of their other striker, Jhon Duran, to Al Nassr.

While Arsenal is a top club and well within their rights to make an approach for a player, the timing has clearly frustrated both Villa fans and their management. However, the Gunners are known for pursuing high-profile players to strengthen their squad and might be prepared to make another bid if they are determined to land the 29-year-old forward.

If Aston Villa remains firm in rejecting their advances, Arsenal will likely look elsewhere in the market to address their attacking needs. With the transfer window nearing its close, the Gunners face increasing pressure to bolster their squad and maintain momentum in the Premier League and Champions League campaigns.