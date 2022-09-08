Agbonlahor comes for Arsenal man for his performance against Manchester United

Gabby Agbonlahor has maintained the view that Ben White is overrated and Arsenal paid too much for him.

The Gunners made him their most expensive defender when he joined them from Brighton last season.

He had previously spent only one season in the Premier League before making the move.

The defender nearly helped Arsenal to finish inside the top four in the last campaign but they fell short.

William Saliba’s arrival has provided more competition for a playing place at the back at the club and White has been playing as a right-back.

Manchester United targeted him when they beat Arsenal 3-1 at the weekend, according to Agbonlahor.

He tells Football Insider:

“They did well but Man United were clever and picked on Ben White who is the weak link in that defence, he’s not a right-back, he has no pace. They targeted that side and got joy.

“It was more the fact that Man United, for me, in the full-back areas looked better defensively than Arsenal.

“Ben White was found out because he’s not a right-back. You’ve got Tomiyasu on the bench who has got more pace, why not play him? I think that was a mistake.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

White remains an important part of our team and the defender is better than Agbonlahor will ever give him credit.

The former Villa man believes he is not good enough, and it is not our job to change that.

As long as Mikel Arteta is happy with his work, he would keep playing.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob