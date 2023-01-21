Agbonlahor confident Arsenal stars will sign new deals

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor expects Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to sign new Arsenal deals.

The Gunners have been in talks with the entourage of the trio separately, but neither player has signed a new contract yet.

Mikel Arteta has benefited from having them in his squad as the Gunners work towards winning a trophy at the end of this season.

Even if Arsenal does not win the Premier League, there is almost a guarantee that they will play in the Champions League and Agbonlahor believes that should make the trio stay.

He tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think it’s a worry.

“I think come the end of the season, all three will sign a new contract at the same time.

“There’s absolutely no reason to leave right now. They’ve got a chance of winning the league. If they don’t, they’re still in the Champions League.

“Why would you want to leave that project?

“I’m sure Arsenal will stretch their limit to pay the wages if they can get into the top four, as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are having an amazing season and everyone at the Emirates loves life under Arteta right now.

This should be more than enough reason we can be confident of keeping these players.

However, we must be watchful and continue dialoguing with their camps to ensure no other club turns their head with a good offer.

